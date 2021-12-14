The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.

The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.

Schedule

Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game

Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less

Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons

Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game

Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less

Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game

Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game

Results for Week Ended Dec. 12

Monday, Dec. 6, Open Game, N/S, 1. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 2. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly; E/W, 1. Janie Moser and Connie Dominguez, 2. Berry Craven and David Cook, 3. Dick and Barb Leuth.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette; E/W, 1. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Chris Brown and Betty Austin

Wednesday, Dec. 8, Open Game, N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove, 3. Janie Moser and Berry Craven, 4. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton; E/W, 1. Steve Kline and Mary Hamblen, 2. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 4. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt.

Thursday, Dec. 9, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 2. Eileen Lowrie and Fran Daley, 3. Randy Whitten and Duane Shelton, 4. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin; E/W, 1. Chris Brown and Hal Blake, 2. Mary Sutton and Larry Wohlford, 3. Betsy McCracken and Norma Yauger.

Friday, Dec. 10, Open Game, N/S, 1. Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 2. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 3. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams; E/W, 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. (tie) Marianne and Jeff Chulay, with Barb and Dick Leuth.

Bridge-at-the-Village

Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Dec. 13, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.

Results

1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2/3. (tie) Diane Wood and Gail Mobley with Mac and Jacque Doubles; 2nd in B: Catherine McLaurin and Peggy Jones.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days