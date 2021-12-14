The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.
Schedule
Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons
Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Dec. 12
Monday, Dec. 6, Open Game, N/S, 1. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 2. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly; E/W, 1. Janie Moser and Connie Dominguez, 2. Berry Craven and David Cook, 3. Dick and Barb Leuth.
Tuesday, Dec. 7, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette; E/W, 1. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Chris Brown and Betty Austin
Wednesday, Dec. 8, Open Game, N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove, 3. Janie Moser and Berry Craven, 4. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton; E/W, 1. Steve Kline and Mary Hamblen, 2. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 4. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt.
Thursday, Dec. 9, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 2. Eileen Lowrie and Fran Daley, 3. Randy Whitten and Duane Shelton, 4. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin; E/W, 1. Chris Brown and Hal Blake, 2. Mary Sutton and Larry Wohlford, 3. Betsy McCracken and Norma Yauger.
Friday, Dec. 10, Open Game, N/S, 1. Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 2. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 3. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams; E/W, 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. (tie) Marianne and Jeff Chulay, with Barb and Dick Leuth.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Dec. 13, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2/3. (tie) Diane Wood and Gail Mobley with Mac and Jacque Doubles; 2nd in B: Catherine McLaurin and Peggy Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.