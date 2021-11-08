Veterans Day Ceremony
Sandhills MOAA hosts Moore County’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, honoring the service of area veterans, Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.. at Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst.
The event includes presentation of the colors by Pinecrest High School’s JROTC Color Guard. There will also be a presentation by Quilts of Valor to area veterans. The keynote speaker is First Sgt. Rachel Renifo, FSC, 2nd BN, 3rd SFG (A).
“The event is open to the public, and we welcome all community members, veterans and active service members and their families,” says a spokesman.
Evening on the Lanai
Judson Theatre hosts “An Evening on the Lanai: Remembering ‘The Golden Girls” Sunday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., in Owens Auditorium in the BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Fans of the beloved TV show, which starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, will enjoy hearing Stan Zimmerman, a writer from the first season, relay behind-the-scenes stories, trivia and more. Clips from favorite episodes will be shown as well.
“Show us your best ‘Golden Girls’ look, and you may take home a St. Olaf of the Year award,” says a spokesman.
To allow for social distancing, this indoor event will be limited to 50 percent capacity. The college’s COVID-19 protocols require masks that cover the face and mouth to be worn at all times while indoors on campus.
Advance tickets are $25 each at https://judsontheatre.yapsody.com/event/index/689651/an-evening-on-the-lanai. Tickets are the door are $30.
The college is located at 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst.
STARS Performances
After a year of streamed, remote performances, STARS Charter School is holding a musical theater revue titled “All Together Now” Friday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., at Encore Performing Arts Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines.
The numbers will be performed by students in grades kindergarten through 12 as well as alumni and staff.
“This musical revue is being produced by 2,300 schools and theaters in all 50 states and 44 countries worldwide, amounting to over 5,200 performances across one weekend,” says a spokesman.
Tickets are $10 and are available at http://starscharter.booktix.com.
Harvest Fest for Freedom
The fundraiser Harvest Fest for Freedom will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at National Athletic Village.
The event includes raffles, activities and games, food trucks, baked goods, local brew, live entertainment and more.
The proceeds benefit the opening of Changing Destinies Ministry’s human trafficking shelter and program Rachel’s Refuge. To make donations directly visit https://changingdestiniesministry.networkforgood.com/projects/120081-open-rachel-s-refuge-shelter-for-human-trafficking-survivors.
Tickets are $35 for families; $15 for individual adults; $12 for ages 4 to 18. Pumpkin turkey crafting is an additional $5. Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Democratic Women
The Democratic Women of Moore County will meet Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Pinehurst Village Hall, 395 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst.
The guest speaker is Blair Reeves, from Carolina Forward. Masks are required, and social distancing will be in effect.
For information email Jessica Wells at jessica.in.france@gmail.com.
Cleaning Up
Moore County Solid Waste presents the 13th annual clean up for safety event. Household hazardous waste, paper shredding and medication drop-off are part of the event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pinecrest High School.
No commercial or electronic waste will be accepted. Paper shredding will occur on the adjacent parking lot, with a limit of eight bags.
Examples of items to be collected include paint and paint thinners; furniture strippers and finishing products; solvents and degreasers; fluorescent light tubes, NICAD, alkaline and lithium batteries; propane cylinders; swimming pool chemicals; used motor oil and other automobile fluids. Pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides will be accepted only in original containers. Medication should also be in original containers whether prescription or over-the-counter. Injectables or sharps will not be accepted.
The event is co-sponsored by the N.C. Cooperative Extension, governments of Moore County, Aberdeen, Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Whispering Pines, and Keep Moore County Beautiful.
Hearth Cookery
Step back in time Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westmoore Pottery and learn about cooking in the fireplace.
Experienced hearth cooks Carolyn Dilda, Suzanne Simmons and Linda Beverly will concentrate on special holiday celebration foods.
The event is free. Masks are required indoors; food samples should be take outside to eat.
Westmoore Pottery is located at 4622 Busbee Road, Seagrove. For information, call (910) 464-3700.
Free Vision Screening
The Vass Lions Club is sponsoring a free vision screening Friday, Nov. 12, fro 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Center, 140 S. Alma St., Vass.
For information, contact Sue Wagner at swagner51@msn.com or visit http://vasslionsclub.org.
Holiday Food Drive
A holiday food drive to benefit Moore Buddies Mentoring families continues through Dec. 10. Donations may be dropped off at The Roast Office and Given Book Shop, 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst, Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Needed items include canned fruit and vegetables (corn, peas, green beans, sweet potatoes, pumpkin and fruit cocktail); rice; instant potatoes; macaroni and cheese; cranberry sauce; gravy; Stovetop stuffing; biscuit and cornbread mix; turkey or chicken stock; hot chocolate and candy canes.
“Please do not donate anything in glass jars or perishable items,” says a spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.