Month of October 2020
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks (Hachette Book Group $28)
2. Time for Mercy, by John Grisham (Random House $29.95)
3. The Exiles, by Christina Baker Kline (Harper Collins $27.99)
4. Troubles in Paradise, by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Book Group $28)
5. Confessions on the 7:45, by Lisa Unger (Harper Collins $27.99)
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, by Ina Garten (Random House $35)
2. Love Is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times, by Bishop Michael Curry (Random House $27)
3. Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss, by Jenna Bush Hager (Harper Collins $26.99)
4. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home, by Steve Doocy (Harper Collins $29.99)
5. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey (Random House $30)
Paperback Fiction
1. Night Portrait: A Novel of World War II, by Laura Morelli (Harper Collins $16.99)
2. The Overstory, by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton $18.95)
3. This Tender Land, by William Kent Krueger (Simon & Schuster $17)
4. The Editor, by Steven Rowley (Penguin Book Group $17)
5. The Orphan Collector, by Marie Ellen Wiseman (Penguin Book Group $16.99)
Paperback Nonfiction
1. Rules for the Southern Rule Breaker: Missteps and Lessons Learned, by Katherine Snow Smith (She Writes Press $16.95)
2. Alone at Dawn: Medal of Honor Recipient John Chapman and the Untold Story of the World’s Deadliest Special Operations Force, by Dan Schilling (Hachette Book Group $17.99)
3. Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, by Bryan Stevenson (Random House $17)
4. My Own Words, by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster $18)
5. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions $18)
Children’s Books
1. Cozy, by Jan Brett (Penguin Book Group $18.99)
2. Twins #1, by Varian Johnson (Scholastic Books $12.99)
3. Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, by Lady Gaga (Macmillan $24.99)
4. Margaret’s Unicorn, by Briony May Smith (Random House $17.99)
5. Who is Ruth Bader Ginsburg?, by Patricia Brennan Demuth (Penguin Book Group $5.99)
The Sandhills Best-Sellers List is compiled by The Country Bookshop in Southern Pines.
