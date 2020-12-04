Month of November 2020
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Law of Innocence (Lincoln Lawyer Novel No. 6), by Michael Connelly (Hachette Book Group $29)
2. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab (Macmillan $26.99)
3. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks (Hachette Book Group $28)
4. The Exiles, by Christina Baker Kline (Harper Collins $27.99)
5. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham (Random House $29.95)
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. A Promised Land, by Barack Obama (Random House $45)
2. This Will Make It Taste Good: A New Path to Simple Cooking, by Vivian Howard (Hachette Book Group $35)
3. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, by Ina Garten (Random House $35)
4. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey (Random House $30)
5. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House $32)
Paperback Fiction
1. The Christmas Pearl, by Dorothea Benton Frank (Harper Collins $8.99)
2. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, by Kim Michele Richardson (Sourcebooks $15.99)
3. A Single Thread, by Tracy Chevalier (Penguin Book Group $17)
4. News of the World, by Paulette Jiles (Harper Collins $15.99)
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles (Penguin Book Group $17)
Paperback Nonfiction
1. Death of a Pinehurst Princess: The 1935 Elva Statler Davidson Mystery, by Steve Bouser (History Press $19.99)
2. Alone at Dawn: Medal of Honor Recipient John Chapman and the Untold Story of the World's Deadliest Special Operations Force, by Dan Schilling (Hachette Book Group $17.99)
3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 by Old Farmer’s Almanac, (Houghton Mifflin $9.95)
4. Every Man a Hero: A Memoir of D-Day, the First Wave at Omaha Beach, and a World at War, by Ray Lambert and Jim DeFelice (Harper Collins $17.99)
5. It Happened in Moore County, by Larry Koster (Moore County Historical Society $14.95)
Children’s Books
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid No. 15: The Deep End, by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams $14.99)
2. Cozy, by Jan Brett (Penguin Book Group $18.99)
3. Dog Man No. 9: Grime and Punishment, by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Book Group $12.99)
4. Margaret’s Unicorn, by Briony May Smith (Random House $17.99)
5. The Silver Arrow, by Lev Grossman (Hachette Book Group $16.99)
The Sandhills Best-Sellers List is compiled by The Country Bookshop in Southern Pines.
