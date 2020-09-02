Month of August 2020
Hardcover Fiction
1. Migrations, by Charlotte McConaghy (Macmillan $26.99)
2. In the Valley: Stories and a Novella Based on Serena, by Ron Rash (Random House $26.95)
3. When These Mountains Burn, by David Joy (Penguin Book Group $27)
4. Camino Winds, by John Grisham (Random House $28.95)
5. Sea Wife, by Amity Gaige (Random House $26.95)
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes, by Lauren Akins (Random House $28)
2. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, by Mary L. Trump (Simon and Schuster $28)
3. Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink, by Sean Hannity (Simon and Schuster $30)
4. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House $32)
5. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle (Random House $28)
Paperback Fiction
1. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, by Kim Michele Richardson (Sourcebooks $15.99)
2. The Overstory, by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton $18.95)
3. The Editor, by Steven Rowley (Penguin Book Group $17)
4. The Orphan Collector, by Ellen Marie Wiseman (Penguin Book Group $16.99)
5. Mistress of the Ritz, by Melanie Benjamin (Random House $17)
Paperback Nonfiction
1. The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss, and American Royalty in the Nation’s Largest Home, by Denise Kiernan (Simon and Schuster $18)
2. White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism by Robin Diangelo (Random House $16)
3. Every Man a Hero: A Memoir of D-Day, the First Wave at Omaha Beach, and a World at War. by Ray Lambert and Jim DeFelice (Harper Collins $17.99)
4. Death of a Pinehurst Princess: The 1935 Elva Statler Davidson Mystery, by Steve Bouser (History Press $19.99)
5. It Happened in Moore County, by Larry Koster (Moore County Historical Society $14.95)
Children’s Books
1. War Stories, by Gordon Korman (Scholastic Book Group $17.99)
2. Midnight Sun, by Stephanie Meyer (Hachette Book Group $27.99)
3. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, by Jeff Kinney (Hachette Book Group $14.99)
4. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Books $27.99)
5. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-Winning ‘Stamped’ from the Beginning, by Jason Reynolds (Hachette Book Group $18.99)
The Sandhills Best-Sellers List is compiled by The Country Bookshop.
