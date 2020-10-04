Month of September 2020
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks (Hachette Book Group $28)
2. All the Devils Are Here (Chief Inspector Gamache Novel No. 16), by Louise Penny (Macmillan $28.99)
3. Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman (Simon and Schuster $28)
4. The Evening and the Morning (Kingsbridge No. 4), by Ken Follett (Penguin Book Group $36)
5. When These Mountains Burn, by David Joy (Penguin Book Group $27)
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss, by Jenna Bush Hager (Harper Collins $26.99)
2. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi (Random House $27)
3. Rage, by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster $30)
4. Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, by Michael Cohen (Simon & Schuster $32.50)
5. Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes, by Lauren Akins (Random House $28)
Paperback Fiction
1. This Tender Land, by William Kent Krueger (Simon & Schuster $17)
2. The Overstory, by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton $18.95)
3. The Editor, by Steven Rowley (Penguin Book Group $17)
4. Dune, by Frank Herbert (Penguin Book Group $18)
5. Lost Jewels, by Kirsty Manning (Harper Collins $16.99)
Paperback Nonfiction
1. Rules for the Southern Rule Breaker: Missteps and Lessons Learned, by Katherine Snow Smith (She Writes Press $16.95)
2. Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, by Bryan Stevenson (Random House $17)
3. History of the World in 6 Glasses, by Tom Standage (Macmillan $18)
4. Artcurious: Stories of the Unexpected, Slightly Odd, and Strangely Wonderful in Art History, by Jennifer Dasal (Penguin Book Group $17)
5. F*cking History: 111 Lessons You Should Have Learned in School, by The Captain (Penguin Book Group $16)
Children’s Books
1. Mac B., Kid Spy No. 5: Sound of Danger, by Mac Barnett (Scholastic Books $12.99) Ages 8-12
2. Hum and Swish, by Matt Myers (Penguin Book Group $18.99) Ages 4-6
3. Dog Man No. 9: Grime and Punishment, by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Books $12.99) Ages 8-12
4.Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, by Jeff Kinney (Hachette Book Group $14.99) Ages 8-12
5. Room on the Broom Push-Pull-Slide, by Julia Donaldson (Penguin Book Group $8.99) Family Read
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.