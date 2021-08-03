First Friday

The band Travers Brothership performs Friday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., for this month’s First Friday in downtown Southern Pines.

Admission is free for this rain or shine event.

Southern Pines Brewing Company beer is on tap, and food trucks will be available.

“There is no outside alcohol allowed,” says a spokesman. “ID is required to purchase alcoholic beverages. “

Beer and wine ticket sales end at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call (910) 692-3211.

Living History Day

The House in the Horseshoe State Historic Site presents a day of living history in honor of the 240th anniversary of the attack on the house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

There will be living history displays on the 18th century as well as scheduled demonstrations throughout the day.

“No battle re-enactment will occur,” says a spokesman.

In order to adhere with COVID-19 guidelines, all demonstrators and re-enactors will be admitted by invitation only.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, visitors should maintain at least 6 feet of separation from anyone not in their household and should wear a face mask around others. Masks are required inside any buildings.

The house is located at 288 Alston Road, Sanford (north of Carthage).

Shag Society

Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) invites those 21 and over to come dance the night away with us on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 7 to 11 p.m. The society holds a dance the first Saturday each month at Down Memory Lane located off N.C. 5 at 161 Dawkins St., Aberdeen (behind the bowling alley).

Music (shag, rock and roll, slow, line and freestyle dancing) is provided by a DJ. A cash bar is available. 

“There is no community food sharing,” says a spokesman. “Individuals may bring food for their table. You do not have to be a member of a shag club to attend. 

Admission is $10.

Olympic Display

The Katharine Boyd Library on the campus of Sandhills Community College invites visitors to visit a display of Olympic stamps collected by Dr. Matt Farina. The display is up through Friday, Aug. 6.

Weymouth Woods

On Sunday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m., join a Weymouth Woods ranger for a 1-mile hike of the Boyd Round Timber Tract, to discuss the history of Weymouth Woods and the preservation of one of the last remaining old growth stands of Longleaf Pine, with a visit to the world’s oldest known living Longleaf Pine tree!

“Park at 555 E. Connecticut Ave in the Weymouth Center parking lot,” says a spokesman.

