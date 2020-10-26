Trick-or-Treat
The town of Southern Pines, the Southern Pines Business Association and First Horizon are co-sponsoring a Halloween event Friday, Oct. 30, beginning with treat-or-treating at more than 40 downtown businesses from 5 to 5:30 p.m., followed by games and crafts at Downtown Park at 5:30 p.m.
“Wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer,” says a spokesman.
‘A Whole New World’
It’s “A Whole New World” for musicians and music groups in 2020, including the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra.
“A Whole New World,” from Disney’s “Aladdin” will be one of the featured selections in the MPO’s first virtual performance. The Moore Philharmonic resumed rehearsals in August with the string section, suspended rehearsals after losing the rehearsal space, and then resumed rehearsals again at the end of September.
The group utilized temperature checks, masks, social distancing and Zoom meetings to prepare for the performance.
This fall concert, featuring the string section of the MPO, will be presented on YouTube. It will include classical selections as well as popular music and show tunes. It begins with the selection from “Aladdin,” as noted above, and conclude with a medley from “Hairspray.” The final song will be “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” reminding us that there will always be music in our lives, regardless of hardships we might face.
The concert will be available on YouTube at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 and will be available through Nov. 21. The link to the concert is bit.ly/mpofall2020.
More information about the Moore Philharmonic can be found at mporchestra.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mporchestra.
Creepy Critter Crawl
Through Sunday, Nov. 1, take an adventure at Weymouth Woods, where trees have faces, owls speak in riddles, and spiders play hide and seek. Hike the 0.3-mile Bower’s Bog trail for this self-guided activity to learn about some favorite spooky critters.
The trail is geared for 3-10 year olds, but all are welcome to come any time the park gates are open, which is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Gate hours change to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.)
Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. For information call (910) 692-2167.
Hocus Pocus Halloween
The Aberdeen Recreation Department is sponsoring a free Hocus Pocus Halloween Hunt Saturday, Oct. 31, at Aberdeen Lake Park.
A scavenger hunt begins at 5 p.m., followed by a showing of the film “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m.
“Bring your blankets or chairs,” says a spokesman. “Concessions will be available to purchase, and don’t forget to wear your costumes.”
In order to comply with the executive order for gatherings, seating will be arranged in individual marked sections that are 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. No more than six people will be allowed in each section.
“Masks will be required if outside your designated square, in the concessions line, and in the bathrooms,” says the spokesman.
Trunk-or-Treat
The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department and the Rufus McLaughlin Legion Post Auxiliary Unit No. 177 are co-sponsoring a trunk-or-treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot at 735 S. Stephens St. (Pool Park).
“All attendees ages 5 and up must wear a face covering and keep it on during the entire activity,” says a spokesman. “ In addition, those adults handing out treats and directing children must wear gloves and masks at all times. Children will be guided by adults to ensure compliance of safe distancing.”
There will be a prize for the best decorated trunk. For information, call Tina at (910) 723-4454 or Sylvia at (910) 261-8633.
Outdoor Movie
The Sunrise Outdoor Theater presents “Young Frankenstein,” sponsored by Swank Coffee Shoppe and Handmade Market, Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, in the Sunrise park in downtown Southern Pines.
Tickets are $10 each and are sold in packs of four. Each group is assigned a circle, where they may remove their masks to enjoy the film. (Groups larger than four may contact the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611 for other seating options.) Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the box office starting at 6:30 p.m. the night of the show.
Masks are required for everyone, regardless of age. Chairs and/or blankets are recommended. Sunrise Chairs are available for purchase at $25 each. No pets, collars or outside food permitted.
For information, visit www.sunrisetheater.com.
Aberdeen Trick-or-Treat
The Aberdeen Business Guild is hosting a trick-or-treat in downtown Aberdeen Saturday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Participating businesses may be found on South, Main, Sycamore, Poplar and Talbooth streets.
Nightmare at the Nav
The National Athletic Village presents Nightmare at the Nav Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 11 p.m.
There will be pumpkin carving, kid’s corner, face painting, a haunted trail, ghost busters, a costume contest and more.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children (under 12).
The Nav is located at 201 Air Tool Drive. RSVP at www.nationalathleticvillage.com.
Brunch on the Grounds
Brunch on the Grounds takes place Sunday, Nov. 1, from noon to 1 p.m. at Weymouth center.
“Brunch boxes will be available for pickup or picnic on the grounds,” says a spokesman. “Thyme and Place Cafe will create a delicious brunch in a box that includes three-cheese quiche, bacon strips, Waldorf salad and a sweet treat.”
Tickets for this fundraiser are $20/$30 and are available online at www.ticketmesandhills.com or weymouthcenter.org.
