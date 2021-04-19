Online Auction
The Moore County Choral Society is sponsoring an online auction April 21-26.
“Bidders will find great bargains on a wide variety of items, including vacations, golf outings and lessons, wine and beer, antiques, collectibles, furniture, services and much more,” says a spokesman. “Sign on and support the ongoing work of the Choral Society at www.biddingowl.com/moorecountychoralsociety.”
Kids Bike Rodeo
The Pinehurst Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a kids bike rodeo Thursday, April 22, at 3:30 p.m. at the Community Center parking lot (210 Rattlesnake Trail, Pinehurst), for children ages 5 to 12.
Professional bike checks, helmet fittings, safety tips and learning how to become a better rider are all part of the fun. As an added bonus, all who complete the course will earn chance to win raffle prizes and a ticket to redeem a treat from our on-site sweets vendor.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place to assure the safety of the participants, volunteers, staff, and vendors.
“Thank you to Rainbow Cycles for performing our professional bike checks,” says a spokesman.
Registration is required for this event. Visit www.pinehurstrec.org.
Springfest
The Southern Pines Business Association (SPBA) is planning its annual Springfest for Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Southern Pines.
The free event typically hosts over 160 arts and crafts vendors in addition to food trucks and children’s activities. Two blocks of Broad Street will be blocked off on both sides of the railroad track, and masks will be required for all participants.
Southern Pines Recreation will again host Youth bicycle, tricycle and Big Wheel races for children 10 and under. The races begin at 11:15 a.m. Sign up is prior to the races at the Sunrise Theater. Participants should bring their own bike and must wear a helmet. For more details, call Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376.
Fundraiser
Northern Moore Rotary presents a barbecue, catered by Jordan’s, to raise funds for scholarships for graduating 2021 North Moore High School seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the fellowship hall of Robbins First Baptist Church, 651 Hemp St., Robbins.
Plates are $10 each and include fried chicken or pork barbecue, baked beans, slaw and a roll. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will be carry-out or delivery only. (Minimum of 10 plates per order for delivery.)
One pound containers of barbecue, with no sides, are also available for $10.
Contact Jessica Coltrane at (336) 653-8504 or Neil Wolfe at (910) 639-5936.
Boyd Library
Boyd Library, on the campus of Sandhills Community College, is presenting its annual display on Civil War history this month.
This year focuses on events specific to North Carolina, beginning in 1861, including events at Forts Caswell, Fisher, Johnson and Macon; the seizure of the U.S. Arsenal in Fayetteville; and the U.S. Mint in Charlotte.
The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table share knowledge and contributed artifacts for the display. For information about that organization, contact Matt Farina at mafarina@aol.com.
Party for the Pine Trail
Celebrate the birthday of the world’s oldest known living longleaf pine by taking a self-guided hike through April 25, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Signs will lead you from the Boyd Tract meadow into the woods for a 1-mile hike to see the Old Tree and the Former State Champion Longleaf,” says a spokesman. “There will be a scavenger hunt for kids and informational signs about the longleaf forest and prescribed fire.”
All ages are welcome Parking is available at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Visit partyforthepine.org for more information and a raffle.
