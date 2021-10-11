Holly Arts and Crafts Festival
The 43rd annual Holly Arts and Crafts Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the village of Pinehurst.
The festival combines the talents of over 100 hand-crafters in a variety of genres – from woodworking to glass, stitched art to lawn ornaments, hand-crafted jewelry to metal sculpture. Downtown shops and restaurants offer sales and specials. There will also be a few food trucks in Tufts Memorial Park.
“We urge patrons to frequently use hand sanitizer or wash their hands and be mindful of social distancing guidelines,” says a spokesman.
Public parking lots include the gravel lot at Village Green/Tufts Park, and the gravel lot at 50 Dogwood Road.
Additional parking with free shuttle provided by Kirk Tours and Limousine to and from Rassie Wicker Park (10 Rassie Wicker Drive).
Movie by the Lake
Aberdeen Parks and Recreation presents “Cruella” Friday, Oct. 15, at 6:45 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Park.
The movie is free. Concessions will be available for purchase. The rain date is Saturday, Oct. 16, at the same time.
“Don’t forget your lawn chairs or blankets,” says a spokesman.
Moore Trivia
The Moore Trivia fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills returns Friday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.
There will be a silent auction, and folks from area businesses as well as retirees have come together to form trivia teams of eight.
Thomas Taylor will serve as master of ceremonies. There will be beer, wine and refreshments available as well.
For further information, call (910) 692-0777 (extension 2231).
Film Lecture
Kevin Lewis presents the lecture “‘Brainstorm’: Making Sense of Sandhills Cinematic Tragedy” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Owens Auditorium at the BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Forty years ago, Gov. Jim Hunt envisioned a film industry in North Carolina. By October 1981, Hollywood’s MGM Studios arrived in the Sandhills to film portions of “Brainstorm,” starring Natalie Wood, Christopher Walken, Cliff Robertson and Louise Fletcher. After scenes were shot at Research Triangle Park and Kitty Hawk, shooting moved to the Pinehurst Hotel and Sandy Lane Farm in Southern Pines.
Join Kevin Lewis, SCC adjunct faculty member and film historian, as he delivers an illustrated lecture, incorporating scenes shot in North Carolina and exploring locals who had parts in the production.
Admission is free, but request a ticket at https://www.sandhillsbpac.com/events or at the BPAC Ticket Office in the Boyd Library to ensure that SCC maintains audience social distancing.
Harvest the Promise
Family Promise of Moore County will hold its annual Harvest the Promise fundraising gala on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Individual tickets are $50 per person. All of the proceeds benefit homeless children and their families.
For more information, visit www.familypromiseofmoorecounty.org.
Dogwood Festival
Fayetteville’s Dogwood Fall festival, presented by Healy Wholesale Co. Inc., takes place Friday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 17.
Friday features downtown hayrides and Historic Hauntings from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in addition to the hayrides and hauntings, there will be a Battle of the Bands, Blazin’ Keys Dueling Piano Show.
The festival closes out Sunday with a car and motorcycle show and more hayrides from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
There will be food and beer available as well as children’s activities and vendors.
For more information, visit www.thedogwoodfestival.com.
Yard Sale
The Moore County Historical Association will hold a yard sale Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shaw House, 110 W. Morganton Road, Southern Pines.
There will be collectibles, pottery, jewelry, art, antiques, vintage books, toys and more.
The event will be held rain or shine.
All proceeds benefit the continued efforts of the Moore County Historical Association (MCHA); a non-profit who collects, preserves, and shares the rich historical legacy of our historical buildings, towns, cities, and surrounding areas of Moore County.
For more information on the tag sale or to become a MCHA member, call (910) 692-2051, or email info@moorehistory.com.
Bake Sale
The Women of the Pines will hold its annual bake sale Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, 15 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst.
BPAC Troubadour Series
Darin and Brooke Aldridge will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Owens Auditorium at the BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Both highly acclaimed vocalists in their own right (Brooke is the 4-time reigning IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year), the Aldridges combine rich harmonies with impeccable musicianship to create the unmistakable sound that has made them one of the hottest young acts in acoustic music.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Daddy-Daughter Royal Ball
The fifth annual daddy Daughter Royal Ball will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. (general admission) at the Country Club of North Carolina.
“There will be dinner, dancing, dessert, carriage rides, a silent auction and real princesses,” says a spokesman.
All of the proceeds from sponsorships and the silent auction will benefit Moore County’s newest nonprofit Camp Resilient. Camp Resilient is located outside Fort Bragg and provides outdoor nature-based therapies to cope with the stress and trauma of service for active military, veterans and their family members.
The event is hosted by Once Upon a Fairytale and Little Pines Academy.
Tickets range from $55 to $110 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/daddy-daughter-royal-ball-tickets-169156075375?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.
Gathering at Given
Jennifer Tyner, lead care manager at AOS Care Management will provide tips to help older adults live more active and healthy lives at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Given Memorial Library, located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
Call (910) 295-6022 for information.
Weymouth Woods
On Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., a ranger will lead a 1-mile hike of the Boyd Round Timber Tract and discuss the history of Weymouth Woods and the preservation of one of the last remaining old growth stands of longleaf pine.
“We’ll also visit the world’s oldest living longleaf pine tree,” says a spokesman. “Meet at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., at Weymouth Center.
Call (910) 692-2167 for information.
Harvest Supper
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church will hold its annual harvest supper (drive-through) and quilt raffle from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The cost is $8 per plate.
The church is located at 4460 Lobelia Road, Vass.
Community Forum
A community forum on racial intolerance will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, beginning at 2 p.m., at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in the fellowship hall.
In-person attendance is limited to the first 50 people. Masks are required.
The moderator is Dion Lyons, a conciliation specialist for the U.S. Department of Justice’s community relations service. Presenters include federal, state and local law enforcement officials, Moore County clergy and local victims of intolerance.
After a break at 4 p.m., a community engagement will be held, led by James Davis, retired Hoke County sheriff and CRS peacemaker.
The event is co-sponsored by Moore County NAACP, Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church’s Bold Initiative Fund, West Southern Pines Civic Club, the New Westside Project and American Legion Post No. 177.
Brownson is located at 330 S. May St., Southern Pines. (Enter through the Ashe Street door.)
For information, call (910) 603-4121 or email president@moorenaacp.org.
Social Dance
Carolina Pines Dance Club hosts a social dance the third Saturday of each month at the National Athletic Village, 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. Doors open at 6 p.m., with a lesson at 6:30 p.m. and dancing until 9:30 p.m.
Beginners and experienced dancers, couples and singles all welcome for an evening of swing, shag, ballroom, Latin and line dancing.
Admission is $15. For more information call or text (724) 816-1170 or email sharon@AmericanDanceProductions.com.
Cruise-In
There will be a cruise-in at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime Friday, Oct. 15, beginning at 5 p.m.
Mac’s is located at 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen.
“Bring your classic car, truck, or motorcycle and join in the fun,” says the spokesman. “Door prizes and 50/50 drawing, and oldies music. The event is free.”
Sponsored by the Sandhills Classic Street Rod
Association and Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, food is available from Mac’s with special seafood menu. Proceeds go to support local charities. For further information, visit www.sandhillsclassicstreetrods.com or call
Andy Lee at (910) 585-0054 or (910) 692-3605.
Community Outreach
“From Ashes to Beauty” community outreach will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen.
COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 12 and up will be available. Masks are required.
There will also be blood pressure checks and glucose testing a well as snack and gift bags and resource brochures.
For information, contact Cynthia Hart at (910) 946-3658.
