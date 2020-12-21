Christmas Eve Services
Our Saviour Lutheran announces community worship services for Christmas Eve (Thursday, Dec. 24).
Family worship begins at 5:30 p.m. with a Christmas story-based service that will involve and speak uniquely to families and children, followed by an outside community Communion and caroling service, which begins at 6 p.m. Communion will be prepared for the family worship participants, drive-through Communion and the candlelight service, which begins at 7 p.m. That service is liturgically based and ends with traditional candle lighting.
“No matter what service you choose to participate in or if you are not able to join in either service in person, please plan on coming or driving through for Communion at 6:15 p.m. Christmas Eve and singing,” says the spokesman. “It will be broadcast on the FM transceiver at 89.5.”
The church is located at 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines. For information, visit www.oslcp.org or call (910) 692-2662.
Christmas Eve Unity Service
Brownson Presbyterian Church will hold a community unity service at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. The service will be in-person, drive-in and live-streamed. For those attending, masks and social distancing are expected.
The service will be held at 2170 Midland Road, Southern Pines. There will be carolers, cocoa and candlelight.
“Carolina Eye Associates has provided the outdoor worship space,” says a spokesman.
For information, call (910) 692-6252.
Project Santa
Project Santa, the annual bicycle giveaway founded by Earl Wright, will go forward this year, with some changes.
It will begin at 8 a.m. in the parking lot at the former Bo’s supermarket in Southern Pines. Parents will drive onto the edge of the lot from Bennett Street, A volunteer will take each child’s temperature, escort him or her from the car to select a bike and collect free treats from the food trucks while parents pull through to Broad Street, where they will meet the child, load the bike and leave. Children must be accompanied to the lot by a parent or guardian, although parents must remain in their cars.
“Everyone must wear a mask,” stresses a spokesman.
Light Show
The Holly Jolly Lights show will be running nightly through Dec. 31, from 5:30 to 10 p.m., at 135 Fox Run Road, in Village Acres, in Pinehurst.
There is no charge; tune radios to 98.9 FM and sing along to the tunes.
Farley Family Lights
There will be a light show at 95 Farley Road, Cameron, at from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday through the holidays.
The show has a one hour run time. Tune 92.7 FM to listen from your car.
“You can also get out to get a better view and hear the show on our public PA system,” says a spokesman. “Just please stay near the road and do not enter the display. Also, if staying in your car, please turn off headlights; however running lights are encouraged.”
Farley Road is a dead end road, so upon leaving it will be easiest for cars to make a u-turn at the end of the pavement versus going down the dirt road (which is actually a neighbor’s driveway).
“So come out for this free event, and let’s light up the Sandhills,” says the spokesman. “Note this is not a drive-through event, but a a single family home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.