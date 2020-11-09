Veterans Day Ceremony

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Sandhills Chapter will conduct its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at First Baptist Church, 200 E. New York Ave., Southern Pines.

MOAA will follow all safety guidelines to include social distancing, a maximum of 100 people inside the building, and the wearing of masks.

To make this annual ceremony possible, MOAA will be supported by the Marine Corps League; Pinehurst High School JROTC; Boy Scout Thomas Taylor; Susan Ward; the 82nd Airborne Division’s All-American Brass Quintet; and bagpiper Peter McArthur. The featured speaker will be Col. Rick Allenbaugh (ret.), of Southern Pines.

Those who cannot attend, may view the event live at the Vimeo link https://vimeo.com/467495621, or see it after the ceremony through the Sandhills Chapter website www.sandhillsmoaa.com.

For more information, contact Slavin at 2vp@sandhillsmoaa.org.

Fundraiser

A “Friendsgiving Fundraiser: Pints, Pups and Pies” will be held at the Southern Pines Growler Company, 160 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines, Saturday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m.

“Enjoy a beer or two, food from Lynette’s Bakery Cafe and Tiffy Cakes NC as well as tunes from Stone Dolls Music while raising money to help us save more lives,” says a spokesman.

Funds raised benefit Caring Hearts for Canines.

