Pauley Lecture
The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series opens its 2021-22 season with comedian, actress and social commentator Nancy Gile at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Owens Auditorium in the BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Giles has earned five Emmy Awards for her appearances on “CBS News Sunday Morning.” On stage, she appeared Off-Broadway in Nora and Delia Ephron’s “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” and won the Theatre World Award for the musical “Mayor.”
Her podcast “The Giles Files” covers trending topics from pop culture to politics.
Admission is free. General admission with socially distanced seating is available.
Virtual Book Launch
The Country Bookshop partners with Penguin Random House for the virtual launch of R.J. Palacio’s new book “PONY!” Thursday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. Palacio will be joined in the Zoom presentation by actor, writer, director and musician Josh Radnor.
Palacio is the author of “Wonder,” which was made into a film starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay. Radnor has appeared in many television shows and is currently co-starring with Al Pacino in “Hunters” on Amazon Prime.
Each virtual admission ticket purchased includes a copy of the new hardcover book. Autographed bookplates will be provided while supplies last. Tickets are $17.99 to $22.99 and are available via www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Antiques Fair
The fall Antiques Street Fair will be held all day Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2, rain or shine, on Main Street in Cameron.
Visit www.townofcameron.com or call (910) 245-3212 or (910) 245-7001.
Autumnfest
The 43rd annual Autumnfest Arts and Crafts Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Downtown Park, 145 SE Broad St., Southern Pines. The event is free.
Entertainment includes the New Horizons Band in the Pines, Weymouth the Band, Encore Center, Terpsichore, martial arts demonstrations and knockerball. Steve Biddle is the emcee.
A 5K road race for all ages will be held beginning at 9 a.m. (Preregister online at https://tinyurl.com/Autumnfest5K2021.)
A 1-mile fun run/walk for all ages takes place at 10 a.m., and there will be youth sprint races for ages 3-13 at 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376 or bsampson@southernpines.net.
Car Show
Hot Roads for Veterans will host a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, on East Main Street in Aberdeen. This is an open show.
Preregistration for participants is $20 at www.hotrodsforveterans.com. Registration the day of the show is $25.
Zoom Meeting
The League of Women Voters of Moore County will present Dr. Carrie Baker speaking on the topic “Reproductive Rights in the U.S. and North Carolina Today” Thursday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.
Baker is a professor in the program for the study of women and gender at Smith College. She is an expert on women’s rights law and policy, specializing in sexual harassment, sex trafficking and reproductive rights and justice. A contributing editor of Ms. magazine, she writes regularly on these topics.
Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87360476422.
BPAC Troubadour Series
The Contenders — the duo of Josh Day and Jay Nash — will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Owens Auditorium in the BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
The opening act is the Aaron Burdett Trio, a working-class, soul-grass band from the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Candlelight Vigil
The annual Take Back the Night Candlelight Vigil hosted by Friend to Friend, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Downtown Park, 145 SE Broad St., Southern Pines.
Corn Hole Tourney
A corn hole tournament will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Aberdeen Lake Park.
The event, for ages 16-plus, is a double-elimination tournament. Teams can be male, female or co-ed. The entry fee is $20 per team.
Preregistration is preferred by contacting Kacy Blackmon at kblackmon@townofaberdeen.net or (910) 944-7275.
Given Library
Given Memorial Library hosts its Saturday program for children from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2. This event will celebrate fall with crafts, activities and books.
A travel series will be held Monday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at Given Book Shop. Wildlife and landscape photographer Neva Scheve will be the featured speaker.
Adult story time at noon Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the library, features short stories read by Audrey Moriarty.
The library is located at 150 Cherokee Road, and the book shop is at 95 Cherokee Road, both in Pinehurst.
Lecture Series
Maritime historian and author Kevin Duffus will speak on “Colorful Characters of Cape Fear from the First Owner to Today” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.
Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers and are available at www.weymouthcenter.org.
Weymouth is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
Gallery Opening
The Arts Council of Moore County announces the Campbell House Galleries October exhibit “Low Country Styles,” featuring paintings by Evelyn Dempsey, Carol Ezell-Gilson, Jill Hooper, Mark Horton, Alana Knuff, Ron Anton Rocz and Patrick Webb.
A meet-the-artist reception is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m (COVID-19 precautions permitting).
The exhibition is free and open to the public and will be on display at Campbell House Galleries from Oct. 1-29. Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
Shag Society
Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) invites those 21 and over to a special night of dancing on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. The society holds a dance the first Saturday of each month at Down Memory Lane, located off N.C. 5, at 161 Dawkins St., Aberdeen (behind the bowling alley).
This will be a special event with DJ Chigger Woods, a local favorite, playing all types of music (shag, rock ’n’ roll, slow, and freestyle).
“In addition, we will be celebrating Halloween early,” says a spokesman. “For those who want to ‘dress up,’ cash prizes will be given to first place ($50), second place ($30), and third place ($20).”
Special prizes will be given to those who want to participate ($1 per ticket) in a drawing, which will benefit the club’s charities.
MASS will be collecting donations for Special Olympics and the Food Bank. Checks should be made to MASS, and all money collected will be given to these two charities.
A cash bar is available. There is no community food sharing, although individuals may bring food for their table. Admission is $10.
“You do not have to be a member of the shag club to attend,” says the spokesman.
Pumpkin Patch
STARworks Pumpkin Patch will run from Oct. 2-23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 3,000 hand-blown glass pumpkins and gourds in all sizes, shapes and color combinations will be available online and in person.
Reservations are required to shop in person on Saturdays. Online sales begin Oct. 4.
For more information, visit www.starworksnc.org or call (910) 428-9001.
Spooktacular Lights
Holly Jolly Lights opens its Spooktacular Lights Oct. 1, continuing through Oct. 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, at 135 Fox Run Road, Pinehurst.
“Tune your radio to 98.9,” says a spokesman.
There is no charge, but there is a donation box.
Farley Family Lights
The Farley family kicks off its 2021 30-minute Halloween show Saturday, Oct. 2, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 95 Farley Road in Harnett County, outside of Cameron. The show continues through the month of October.
For information, visit the Facebook page or email farleyfamilylightshow@gmail.com.
