In Tribute
The League of Women Voters of Moore County is sponsoring a tribute and celebration honoring the life and accomplishments of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a showing of, “On the Basis of Sex,” Sunday, Oct. 4, at 7:15 p.m., under the stars on Sunrise Square, Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
“Bring your a blanket and chair,” says a spokesman.
A “pay what you can” Sunrise donation box will be available. A voter registration and information event will be held prior to the event from 3 to 7 p.m., under the Sunrise Theater’s marquee. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
The alternate rain date is Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7:15 p.m.
Field Day
Southern Pines Recreation and Parks will hold a Field Day for children ages 3-12 Friday, Oct. 2, at Downtown Park, 145 SE Broad St.
The free event includes fun outdoor activities. Preregistration is required by 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Forms are available at www.southernpines.net/443/Special-Events.
Competitions are 30 minutes each, with 30 children per time slot from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
For information, contact Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376.
Candlelight Vigil
Friend to Friend holds its annual candlelight vigil Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Downtown Park, 145 SE Broad St., in Southern Pines.
Vasstoberfest
The town of Vass, along with Rogue Alpha Athletics and others is hosting Vasstoberfest
Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sandy Ramey Keith Park, 3600 U.S. 1 Business, in Vass.
The event includes the inaugural 5K and 1-mile dash, followed by a festival with family fun. The 1-mile dash begins at 10 a.m., followed by the 5K at 10:30 a.m. To sign up for the runs visit
The park festival starts at 11:15 a.m.
Educational Seminar
A seminar on self-defense and human trafficking will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at Macon’s Martial Arts, 974B S. Bennett St., Southern Pines.
“Join us to learn ways we can all help prevent, recognize and report human trafficking in our communities,” says a spokesman. “We’ll debunk 12 myths about how trafficking occurs, learn ways to recognize it and practice physical techniques to get away in the worst of situations. Call or text to reserve your spot.”
Contact nkniesz@maconsmartialarts.com or (336) 964-6531.
STARworks Pumpkin Patch
STARworks Pumpkin Patch, will run from Oct. 3-31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 3,000 hand-blown glass pumpkins and gourds in all sizes, shapes and color combinations will be available online and in person.
Due to limited occupancy, free tickets are required to shop in person at designated time slots. Tickets and more information at www.starworksnc.org or (910) 428-9001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.