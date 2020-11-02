Bread Bowl Walking Tour
The ninth annual Holiday Open House and Bread Bowl Walking Tour will be held in downtown Aberdeen Saturday, Nov. 7, from noon to 4 p.m.
“Savor the flavors of Moore County chefs, enjoy holiday shopping, and some great deals throughout downtown Aberdeen,” says a spokesman. “Things will look a little different this year due to COVID. Our shops will only be hosting local professional chefs who prepare their bread bowl fillings following strict health and safety guidelines. They will be wearing masks and gloves, and refraining from handing patrons their samples to minimize contact. Sanitation stations will be set up throughout the event. There will still be voting on your favorite bread bowl filling so be sure to grab a ballot.”
Yard Sale
Victory Baptist Church will hold a yard sale Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church, located at 915 Brinkley Road, Carthage.
Art Exhibit
The Arts Council of Moore County and sponsors Robert Hill Long and Lina Van Meter and Bob and Jeanne Zimmerman announce “Moore Artful Women,” which will be held at the Campbell House Galleries Nov. 6 to Dec. 19
The exhibit brings together four innovative local artists: potter Beth Garrison and painters Paula Montgomery, Fay Terry and Mary Wright.
A meet-the-artist opening reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitors must reserve a 30-minute time slot. Walk-ins will not be allowed.
“Properly worn masks are required inside Campbell House at all times — no exceptions,” says a spokesman. “Call (910) 692-2787 to reserve your designated time slot.”
The exhibit will be on display to the public under COVID-19 Phase 3 conditions starting Friday, Nov. 6 through Dec. 19 on weekdays from 9 a.m. a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours are Saturday, Nov. 21 and Dec.19 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Campbell House Galleries are located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.mooreart.org.
‘Knives Out’
The instant classic “Knives Out” will be playing at the Sunrise Nov. 6-8, with matinees each day and evening screenings on Friday and Sunday.
The theater has recently reopened with strict cleaning and sanitizing protocols, reduced capacity, and social distancing among other executive order procedures. All guests are required to wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking while seated.
“Knives Out” is a good old-fashioned whodunit murder mystery, with an original story that pays homage to Agatha Christie.
Tickets are available at the Sunrise box office 30 minutes prior to the start of the film, which is rated PG-13.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Ms. N.C. Senior America
The 2020 Ms. N.C. Senior America pageant will be held on Nov. 7, at 3 p.m.
“Due to the COVID 19 pandemic we are unable to invite an audience,” says Bev Wetherbie, co-director.
There are 10 women competing for the title of Ms. N.C.Senior America 2020: Darlene Benesch, Graham; Linda Sowers, Winston-Salem; Gale Ritchie, Albemarle; Judy Newsome, Ramseur; Angela Staab, Reidsville; Sharon Council, Garner; Laura Morgan, Pinehurst; and Wynne Wroblesky, Pinehurst. The pageant is part of the National Senior America program.
This link will be used Saturday for live streaming: https://vimeo.com/473904614. The Vimeo program must be downloaded to any computer, pad or phone. There is no additional cost for this service. This program will be available for six months following the pageant and can be downloaded to your computer.
“Share the link with others you think might like to see the event,” says Wetherbie.
For further information, visit www.ncsenioramerica.com or call Wetherbie at (910) 944-8171.
