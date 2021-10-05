Heritage Fair
The 13th annual Shaw House Heritage Fair and Moore Treasures sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Shaw House, 110 W. Morganton Road, Southern Pines.
This free all-day event is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit Moore County Historical Association, which owns and maintains five historical Moore County houses.
The Heritage Fair offers unique vendors, baked goods, live music, and demonstrations of old-time crafts, treasure sales and farm animals for petting. There will be re-enactors from the American Revolution to interact with and learn from. The Shaw House (c. 1820), Sanders Cabin (c. 1770) and Garner House (c. late 1790s) will be open for tours.
For more information, visit www.moorehistory.com or call (910) 692-2051.
Girls Night Out
The sixth annual Girls Night Out, hosted by Dance Fit for the Cure, will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at the Pinehurst Fair Barn.
This year’s theme is Pink, Leather and Lace. Reverie Cocktails will be on-site, along with local vendors and food trucks. VIP entrance is at 6 p.m., with general admission at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $60, which include premier dance floor in front of the stage, one drink ticket and a swag bag with gifts from local businesses. General admission tickets are $30. Tickets are sold at www.fortefitnessgym.com.
Sponsors include Forte Fitness, Carolina Property Sales and Healy Wholesale Co. Inc.
All proceeds benefit Beacon Bragg, a charity begun by two military spouse breast cancer survivors for services and care for those fighting breast cancer.
At the Bookshop
Sharon Granito, author of “The True Story of Elmo,” an unwanted stray whose adventures offer a range of emotions for readers, will be at The Country Bookshop, in Southern Pines, at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, to discuss and sign copies of her new book. A percentage of the book sales will go to support Caring Hearts for Canines.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m., Louise Marburg will discuss her book of short stories “No Diving Allowed” with Katrina Denza.
Lee Pace will discuss his latest book, “Good Walks: Rediscovering the Soul of Golf at 18 of the Carolinas’ Best Courses with Jim Moriarty at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the bookshop.
Attendance is free, but registration is required for these events due to limited space. Registration is available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
For more information, call (910) 692-3211.
White Elephant Sale
The annual white elephant sale will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst, opening with a sneak peek sale from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The purchase of a raffle ticket offers admission to the sneak peek sale.
The sale continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. There is no charge for admission those days.
There will be a large selection of furniture, jewelry, tools, holiday decorations and much more, as well as home baked goods and jams, jellies and preserves.
The sale is sponsored by the Women of Sacred Heart and the Knights of Columbus, with proceeds benefiting Moore County charitable organizations.
“Due to the increase in COVID infections, face masks will be required,” says a spokesman.
Sardine Festival
The annual Sardine Festival will be held Friday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Park. The event is free, but donations are welcome.
There will be a free lunch of sardines, crackers, moon pies, RC Colas and Cokes. The previous year’s Sardine Queen arrives via firetruck in her own parade at noon, and the new queen will be crowned.
For information, contact Jamie Boles at (910) 692-6262.
‘Jekyll and Hyde’
Imagine Youth Theater presents “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical” Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m., in Owens Auditorium at the BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits, this play has mesmerized audiences the world over. Join Imagine Youth Theater for this darkly beautiful Halloween treat directed by Kim Fielder-Jones, music direction by Whitney Sipowicz and choreography by Clifton Samuels.
Tickets are available at https://ticketmesandhills.com.
Met Opera
The Sunrise Theater welcomes back a full season of the Metropolitan Opera with the season opener “Boris Godunov” Saturday, Oct. 9, at 12:55 p.m.
Bass René Pape, the world’s reigning Boris, reprises his overwhelming portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia. Conductor Sebastian Weigle leads Mussorgsky’s masterwork, a pillar of the Russian repertoire, in its original 1869 version, which runs 2 1/4 hours with no intermission.
Season tickets for all 10 performances are available for $220; individual tickets are $27 per performance.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Contact the Sunrise Theater at www.sunrisetheater.com or (910) 692-3611.
Carolina Philharmonic
The Carolina Philharmonic returns to BPAC’s Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
Broadway performers Catherine Brunell and James Moye will headline, with David Michael Wolff conducting.
To allow for social distancing, this indoor concert will be limited to 70 percent capacity. The COVID-19 protocols of Sandhills Community College and the BPAC require masks to be worn at all times while indoors on campus.
For ticket information and prices, call (910) 687-0287.
Lecture
John LeBoutillier, a political commentator and former congressman, will present “The Art of Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney” at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in BPAC’s Owens Auditorium.
LeBoutillier is Whitney’s great-grandson. Born in 1875 into the wealthiest family in American, the sculptor and heiress founded the Whitney Museum of American Art.
She worked in a neoclassical studio that was built in 1912 on the grounds of her family’s vast estate in the woods of Old Westbury, Long Island. LeBoutillier now lives in the since-renovated studio among the art and furniture that belonged to Whitney and other family members
This event is free.
Fall Flea Market
The Pinecrest Choral Program presents a fall flea market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9 (rain date, Oct. 16), at Pinecrest High School.
“Come out and support our award-winning Chamber Ensemble and Bella Voce choir members as they raise money to travel and compete,” says a spokesman.
There will be a variety of vendors and items for sale.
Weymouth Woods
Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve is holding volunteer day from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Boyd Tract Meadow, to help park staff clear out vines, invasive species and other unwanted understory plants.
“Per Executive Order 224, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required to volunteer in any N.C .State Park,” says a spokesman. “Please bring proof of vaccination with you to the event.”
Park in the Weymouth Center parking lot at 555 E. Connecticut Ave. and follow signs into the meadow.
“If you have loppers and work gloves, please bring them, but we will have a few spares to borrow as well,” says the spokesman. “Don’t forget your water bottle, and long pants and closed-toe shoes are recommended.”
On Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m., the focus is on “Tricksy Trees.”
“Trees of the longleaf forest cannot only survive frequent fires, but they also can talk, share food, and so much more,” says the spokesman. “Join us on a 1.5-mile hike, where we will identify local tree species and learn the tricks trees use to survive.”
Weymouth Woods is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. Call (910) 692-2167 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.