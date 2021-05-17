Cruise-In
There will be a cruise-in at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, Friday, May 21, from 5 p.m. until dark.
“Bring your classic car, truck or motorcycle and join in the fun,” says a spokesman. “There will be door prizes and 50/50 drawings, as well as oldies music.”
These events, sponsored by the Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association and Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, will continue on the third Friday of every month through October and are free to the public.
Proceeds go to support local charities. For further information, visit www.sandhillsclassicstreetrods.com or contact
Andy Lee at (910) 585-0054 or (910) 692-3605.
Outdoor Film
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi hits big screens worldwide with an exclusive brand-new, full-length concert show. The never-before-seen concert is being recorded live in New Jersey and will be broadcast into cinemas around the world.
The film will be shown Saturday, May 22, at 8:30 p.m., in the outdoor theater at the Sunrise, moving inside if the weather turns inclement.
Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned a place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased in advance in a four-person circle. Remaining tickets will be available at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. For groups of five or more, call the Sunrise for special seating options.
The box office and concessions open 30 minutes before showtime. Chairs and blankets are recommended. Chair height may not exceed 34 inches. Masks are required to enter the theater building for concessions and restrooms.
Torch Run
The Pinehurst Police Department hosts the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Cannon Park, Pinehurst.
This two-mile run takes place in the village of Pinehurst. Walkers, joggers, strollers, leashed dogs and children are welcome to participate. The $20 registration fee includes a T-shirt. Children 10 and under are free. Register at the Pinehurst Police Department at 420 Magnolia Road, or at the park beginning at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event.
For information, call the Pinehurst Police Department at (910) 295-3141 or Sgt. Cosmo LaFave at (910) 417-7932 or jlafave@vopnc.org.
