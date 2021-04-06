Amazing Race
Adults 55 and up are invited to join the Amazing Race in which two teams will face off in physical and mental challenges for fun and prizes.
The event, which is limited to the first 24 participants, will be held Monday, April 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Douglass Community Center. The cost is $2 for Southern Pines residents and $4 for nonresidents.
Call the Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department at (910) 692-7376.
Beats, Bites and Brews
The second annual Beats, Bites and Brews for Bullins will be held Saturday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at McDonald Artisan Farm, 1615 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
Admission is free.
The event raises funds for the SPC Phillip S. Bullins Memorial Scholarhip Fund. The scholarship provides funds for students with financial need who have an interest in sports medicine and teaching elementary, middle or high school.
Cornhole Tourney
Caring Hearts for Canines Cornhole Tournament will be held Saturday, April 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at Southern Pines Brewing Co., located at 565 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines.
The event, which benefits the animal organization, will also include a small silent auction. Beer will be available for purchase and food will be provided by The Caddyshack, with music by Entertainment Music Project.
The tournament itself has reached its capacity for entries, but spectators are welcome and admitted at no charge.
Benefit Concert
Join Maya Bryant (Miss Dunn), Karolyn Martin (Miss Moore County), Julia Walsh (Miss Zebulon) and Danica Schwab (Miss Dunn’s Carolina Princess), along with other performers, for a benefit concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Encore Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines.
Tickets are $10 and are available at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/encorecenter/6154/event/1214793.
