Mane Event
The Mane Event to benefit Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship will take place March 17-21.
This virtual auction will feature carefully selected items and exciting excursions. Items are available for preview at www.prancing-horse.org.
Outdoor Film
The Sunrise Theater presents “Airplane!” Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, at 7:40 p.m.
Drowning his sorrows after that botched mission during World War II, the traumatized former fighter pilot with a fear of flying, Ted Striker, still hasn’t gotten over his old flame and flight attendant, Elaine Dickinson.
Determined to win her back, Ted boards a domestic flight from Los Angeles to Chicago, only to come face-to-face with a severe case of in-flight food poisoning that is threatening everyone's lives. Now, with most of the passengers and the entire cockpit crew down with the food-borne illness, Striker has no other choice but to confront his inner demons and take over the control of the ungovernable aircraft with the help of a gruff air-traffic controller and his former commander.
This comedy is rated PG-13. Tickets are $10 per person at the box office. Contact the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611 for an advance purchase of a four-person circle.
In case of inclement weather, the film will be moved inside the Sunrise Theater and all purchased tickets will be honored.
“No refunds, exchanges or credits will be available,” says a spokesman. “ Box office and concessions open 30 minutes before showtime.
Chairs and blankets are recommended.
Masks are required for everyone, regardless of age with no exceptions.”
Cruise-In
There will be a cruise-in Friday, March 19, from 5 p.m. until dark at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen.
“Bring your classic car, truck or motorcycle and join in the fun and great food,” says a spokesman.
“There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawings and oldies music.
The cruise-ins will continue on the third Friday of every month from March to October and are free to the public.
The event is sponsored by the Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association and Mac’s Breakfast Anytime. Food is available from Mac’s with it’s special seafood menu. Proceeds go to support local charities.
For further information, go to www.sandhillsclassicstreetrods.com or contact
Andy Lee at (910) 585-0054 or (910) 692-3605.
Adoption Event
SCG Real Estate Solutions and Moore Humane Society present a dog and cat adoption event Saturday, March 20, from noon to 4 p.m. at 455 SE Broad St., Southern Pines.
For more information, call (910) 920-8925.
