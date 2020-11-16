Recycling Event
The Moore County Solid Waste Department and the village of Pinehurst will host a household hazardous waste, paper shredding and medicine collection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Pinecrest High School, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines.
“Bring some of your tricky disposal items such as papers that need shredding and unused medication for free disposal,” says a spokesman.
Materials accepted include paint and paint thinners; furniture strippers and finishing products; solvents and degreasers; wood preservatives; polishes; aerosols; fluorescent light tubes and compact fluorescent bulbs; NiCad alkaline and lithium batteries; propane cylinders; swimming pool chemicals; used motor oil; antifreeze; gasoline; hydraulic transmission and brake fluid.
Pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides will be accepted, but they must be in original containers for Identification purposes.
Medication should come in original containers. Prescription and over-the-counter are accepted. “We can not take injectables or sharps,” says the spokesman. “If you just have paint, Moore County accepts these materials every Saturday at our permanent facility located at 364 Eagle Springs Road.”
Festival of Trees
The 24th annual Festival of Trees, which benefit Sandhills Children’s Center, will take place Nov. 18-22, at The Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst.
“Due to restrictions in the number of people allowed in the exhibit hall at one time, admission to the Festival of Trees will be handled much like a museum, with advanced admission reservations required,” says Teresa Copper, director of events at the Children’s Center. “Patrons can visit the website, www.FestivalofTrees.org, and pick a day and time to visit the Festival of Trees. Their time will be limited to one hour and masks are required to enter.”
Celebration of Seagrove Potters
The Celebration of Seagrove Potters studio tour will be held Nov. 20-22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required inside all shops.
For information, visit https://discoverseagrove.com/events/celebration-of-seagrove-potters-studio-tour.
Winter Showcase and Vendor Fair
Carolina Performing Arts Studio will hold its winter showcase outside at the Encore Center, with performers appearing through the day Saturday, Nov. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. The center is located at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.