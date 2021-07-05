Summer Classic
“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” a 1962 film starring John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, Vera Miles and Lee Marvin, will be shown Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. inside the Sunrise.
Tickets are available at ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/2600 or at the box office.
Outdoor Movie
On Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, at 8:30 p.m., the musical “Hairspray” tells the story of dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad, who auditions for a spot on “The Corny Collins Show” and wins, becoming an overnight celebrity.
Tickets are available at ticketing.useast.veezi.com/sessions and the box office.
The Sunrise is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. For more information on either of these events, call (910) 692-3611.
Weymouth Woods
A reptile walkabout will be held at 10 a.m Saturday, July 10. This event requires advance registration and provides programs in a small group setting for those who want to avoid a crowd. Call (910) 692-2167 to register. A ranger will take the group on a 1.5 mile hike to look for snakes, lizards and turtles. The same program will be offered the following Saturday with no registration required.
On Sunday, July 11, at 2 p.m., join a ranger for a 1.5 mile hike to find and learn about the wide variety of butterflies in the Sandhills.
Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. For more information, call (910) 692-2167.
