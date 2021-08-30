Arts Council Exhibit
The Arts Council of Moore County announces the Campbell House Galleries September exhibit, featuring paintings by Sandhills Photography Club and work by glassblower Wayne Manning.
A meet-the-artist reception is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The exhibition is free and open to the public and will be on display at Campbell House Galleries from Sept. 3-24. Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
‘History Through Harmony’
Sandhills Repertory Theatre hosts “American’s Sweethearts,” a trio of women from New York City, who will take their audience on a musical journey that includes a tribute to each branch of the military.
The concert takes place Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 5, at 2 p.m. at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC), on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Tickets may be purchased at www.ticketmesandhills.com and at the door prior to each show.
Artists League Exhibit
The Artists League of the Sandhills presents an exhibit of works from members Brandon Sanderson and Daniel Conrad titled “Species … From the Minds of Sanderson and Conrad.” An opening reception will be held Friday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art, is located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal.
Call (910) 944-3979 or visit www.artistleague.org.
Beef and Beer 2021
The eighth annual Duskin and Stephens Beef and Beer benefit takes place Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.
The event celebrates the lives of all fallen special operators and their families, especially those of Mike Duskin and Riley Stephens.
There will be live music, barbecue, beer from Railhouse Brewery, drinks from Reverie Cocktails and fan favorites from James Creek Cider House.
There will be kid-friendly activities as well.
Adult tickets are $45; children ages 2 to 17 are $10. The event will be held rain or shine.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/duskin-and-stephens-beef-beer-2021-tickets-153143078069.
MASS Dance
Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) invites those 21 and over to come dance the night away with us on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 7 to 11 p.m. The society holds a dance the first Saturday of each month at Down Memory Lane located off N.C. 5 at 161 Dawkins St., Aberdeen (behind the bowling alley).
Music (shag, rock and roll, slow, line and freestyle dancing) is provided by a DJ. A cash bar is available. There is no community food sharing, although individuals may bring food for their table. “You do not have to be a member of a shag club to attend,” says a spokesman.
Admission is $10.
Pinehurst Barbecue Festival
Presented by Pinehurst Resort, U.S. Foods and Business North Carolina magazine, the Pinehurst Barbecue Festival is a “celebration of taste and tradition,” featuring award-winning pitmasters.
Tickets are still available for Friday night’s (Sept. 3) concert by McKenzies Mill. Those are $12.50 per person. Tickets are also available for the Ed Mitchell Pitmaster Invitational, which will be held in the village of Pinehurst from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, are $45 for adults (includes five meat samples and five Southern side samples) and $25 for children 12 and under (three meat samples and three sides).
Tickets for both events are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
