Blueberry Jam
“Come out to Eagle’s Nest Berry Farm for our first ever Blueberry Jam,” says a spokesman. “The event is free, and takes place Sunday, June 27, at 3 p.m.”
There will be live music by Hammer-N-Song Bluegrass Band, Tony Barnes and Whiskey Pines.
“Try your hand at axe throwing with Fat Axe Throwing Company (a fee is required),” says the spokesman. “Hugger Mugger Brewing will be there offering delicious refreshments.”
There will also be yard games such as corn hole and other activities for families, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
“No coolers are allowed,” says the spokesman.
Eagle’s Nest Berry Farm is located at 1556 Currie Mill Road, Jackson Springs.
Summer Classic
The Sunrise Theater presents the 1991 film “City Slickers,” starring Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern, Bruno Kirby and Jack Palance, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
The comedy is rated PG-13. On the verge of turning 40, an unhappy Manhattan yuppie is roped into joining his two friends on a cattle drive in the Southwest.
Tickets are available at ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/2598 or the box office. Call (910) 692-3611 for more information.
Summer Fling
The Arc of Moore County and Pinehurst Parks and Recreation present a summer fling with music lawn games and dinner Thursday, June 24, rain or shine, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Arboretum in Rassie Wicker Park.
Tickets are $10 per person and are available at www.thearcofmoore.org/whats-happening. They are also available at the office, located at 673 S. Bennett St., Southern Pines, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call (910) 692-8272 for more information.
Book Sale
A book sale hosted by the Friends of the Aberdeen Library will be held Saturday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at High Octane, 140 S. Sycamore St., Aberdeen.
Proceeds support the efforts of the group to build a larger library for the Aberdeen community.
Writing Meeting
There will be a Write Now Prompt Writing meeting Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to noon at Given Book Shop, 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. A $5 donation is requested.
For information, contact Janene Massieh at janene@popcornpressandmedia.com or (619) 892-5232.
STARworks
A free reception for STARworks ceramics resident artist Dean Leeper and intern Ashton Keen will be held Friday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m., at 100 Russell Drive, Star. All ages are welcome.
For more information, call (910) 428-9001 or email contact@starworksnc.org.
Boyd Library Exhibit
The Digital Media Technology program at Sandhills Community College presents an exhibit titled “Behind the Screen” through July 8 at the Katharine Boyd Library at the college.
Students’ work in graphics, design concepts, print, branding, photography and media are on display.
