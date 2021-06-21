Blueberry Jam

“Come out to Eagle’s Nest Berry Farm for our first ever Blueberry Jam,” says a spokesman. “The event is free, and takes place Sunday, June 27, at 3 p.m.”

There will be live music by Hammer-N-Song Bluegrass Band, Tony Barnes and Whiskey Pines.

“Try your hand at axe throwing with Fat Axe Throwing Company (a fee is required),” says the spokesman. “Hugger Mugger Brewing will be there offering delicious refreshments.”

There will also be yard games such as corn hole and other activities for families, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

“No coolers are allowed,” says the spokesman.

Eagle’s Nest Berry Farm is located at 1556 Currie Mill Road, Jackson Springs.

Summer Classic

The Sunrise Theater presents the 1991 film “City Slickers,” starring Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern, Bruno Kirby and Jack Palance, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24.

The comedy is rated PG-13. On the verge of turning 40, an unhappy Manhattan yuppie is roped into joining his two friends on a cattle drive in the Southwest.

Tickets are available at ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/2598 or the box office. Call (910) 692-3611 for more information.

Summer Fling

The Arc of Moore County and Pinehurst Parks and Recreation present a summer fling with music lawn games and dinner Thursday, June 24, rain or shine, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Arboretum in Rassie Wicker Park.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available at www.thearcofmoore.org/whats-happening. They are also available at the office, located at 673 S. Bennett St., Southern Pines, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Call (910) 692-8272 for more information.

Book Sale

A book sale hosted by the Friends of the Aberdeen Library will be held Saturday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at High Octane, 140 S. Sycamore St., Aberdeen.

Proceeds support the efforts of the group to build a larger library for the Aberdeen community.

Writing Meeting

There will be a Write Now Prompt Writing meeting Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to noon at Given Book Shop, 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. A $5 donation is requested.

For information, contact Janene Massieh at janene@popcornpressandmedia.com or (619) 892-5232.

STARworks

A free reception for STARworks ceramics resident artist Dean Leeper and intern Ashton Keen will be held Friday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m., at 100 Russell Drive, Star. All ages are welcome.

For more information, call (910) 428-9001 or email contact@starworksnc.org

Boyd Library Exhibit

The Digital Media Technology program at Sandhills Community College presents an exhibit titled “Behind the Screen” through July 8 at the Katharine Boyd Library at the college.

Students’ work in graphics, design concepts, print, branding, photography and media are on display.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days