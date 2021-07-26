Summer Classic

The Sunrise Theater presents “My Fair Lady” a 1964 classic film starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29.

The film is sponsored by Knickers Lingerie. Tickets are $10.

The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Call (910) 692-3611 or visit www.sunrisetheater.com.

Outdoor Film

The Sunrise Theater presents “Little Shop of Horrors” as its outdoor film for Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, beginning at 8:45 p.m.

The film, rated PG-13 features Rick Moranis as flower shop assistant Seymour, who is in love with his co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene), who has a boyfriend named Orin (Steve Martin). All sorts of antics ensue when Seymour discovers an unusual plant.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available online or at the box office 30 minutes prior to the show.

Online Book Event

The Country Bookshop, located at 140 NW Broad St., in Southern Pines, sponsors a free virtual book event Thursday, July 29, at noon, featuring Heather Frese, author of “The Baddest Girl on the Planet.”

Although the event is free, registration must be made at www.ticketmesandhills.com in order to receive the link and passcode.

This is the author’s first novel. Frese currently lives in Raleigh.

For more information, call (910) 692-3211.

Stuff the Bus

Moore Buddies Mentoring and the C.A.R.E. Group Inc. will partner with Staples, in Aberdeen, to collect school supplies for distribution in Moore County schools to help local students and teachers for the coming year.

The event takes place July 30-Aug. 1.

“This year we will have the bus ready to be stuffed, along with bins set up in Staples for donation drops, pre-made school supply bags available for purchase for $5 or $10, as well as online options for those who prefer to help from the comfort of their own homes.”

To donate online, visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/moore-buddies-mentoring/15th-annual-stuff-the-bus-school-supply-drive?fbclid=IwAR1QY56fuHOjC5R3h78P87K66Dqny0YaKuJTixlQFkUewueqprLRIlU59-8.

