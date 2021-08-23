Drafts and Laughs
A movie night, with yard games and brews, will be held Friday, Aug. 27, beginning at 7 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing. The event is meant for adults.
For information, call (910) 944-7275.
Shakespeare in the Pines
Uprising Theatre presents “Twelfth Night,” a hilarious comedy of mistaken identity Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at James W. Tufts Memorial Park, Pinehurst. A
General admission is free. For information, visit www.uprisingtheatrecompany.com.
Grand Re-opening
Illusionist and comedian Paul Dabek comes to Owens Auditorium Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. for the grand re-opening of Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Sandhills Community College. The performance takes place in Owens Auditorium.
Dabek is host and co-star of the world’s most successful touring magic show, The Illusionists. An accomplished magician, comedian and actor, Dabek’s skills have won him massive critical acclaim. He flawlessly blends incredible magic, rapid fire comedy and a little old-school vaudeville charm to create a show that is entertaining and unforgettable.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Jazz Orchestra
Vocalist and guitarist Sweet Megg joins Chris Gelb on drums, along with the Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra, directed by Gregg Gelb, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Temple Theatre in Sanford.
Masks and temperature checks are required.
General admission is $20, with $15 for members of the Heart of Carolina Jazz Society and military. Students are $10. Call (919) 774-4155 or visit www.templeshows.org for tickets.
The theater is located at 120 Carthage St., Sanford.
Community Litter Cleanup
Sustainable Sandhills, in collaboration with Keep Moore County Beautiful, is hosting a community litter cleanup Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 to 11 a.m. Participants should meet at Food Lion on N.C. 5.
These events are scheduled for the fourth Saturday of each month. Gloves, trash pickers, and bags will be provided. Please bring a water bottle. In case of changes due to weather, an update will be posted at https://sustainablesandhills.org/community-litter-cleanups/.
Weymouth Woods
Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. “Sign-up Saturdays,” a small group program, features a “caterpillar crawl.” Participants must call (910) 692-2167 to register.
A large group version of the “Caterpillar Crawl” will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. No preregistration is required for the Sunday event.
