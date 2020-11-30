Heritage Day
This year marks the 200th birthday for the historical James Bryant House in Carthage. The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
“Bring all the family to celebrate, have a historical Christmas experience combined with our beloved Heritage Day at the historic James Bryant House and McLendon Cabin,” says a spokesman. “On this special day, there will be live music, simple and authentic Christmas decorations, Civil and Revolutionary war interpretations, and demonstrations of 18th- and 19th-century crafters. There will be a food truck, and this event is free and open to the public, takes place outdoors, rain or shine, and follows social distancing recommendations.
The house is located at 3361 Mt. Carmel Road, Carthage.
For more information, or if you would like to join the Friends of the Bryant House, call (910) 692-2051, visit www.moorehistory.com, or email info@moorehistory.com.
Robbins Parade
The Robbins Christmas Parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.
There will be no registration, but any group or individual wishing to participate will need to line up south of town near First Wesleyan Church.
Hometown Holiday
The village of Pinehurst will host a “Hometown Holiday Drive-Through event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Cannon Park Community Center.
This free drive-through event will allow families to view Christmas scenes on displays, pick up a treat bag for each child and drop off letters to Santa, who will be waving from a distance.
Attendees must stay in their vehicles the entire time. Staff members who approach vehicles will be appropriately masked and gloved. The Pinehurst Police Department will help direct traffic.
The center is located at 210 Rattlesnake Trail, Pinehurst.
Flashlight Candy Hunt
The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host a Flashlight Candy Hunt Friday, Dec. 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The event is for children ages 4 to 10, and will be held at Memorial Park, 210 Memorial Park Court, and features crafts and activities. “Children must be accompanied by an adult,” says a spokesman. “Bring a flashlight.”
The rain date is Dec. 11. First Horizon is sponsoring the event.
For information, contact Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376.
Christmas Spectacular
The Home for Christmas Tour, featuring gospel groups the Whisnants and the Mark Trammell Quartet will make its annual stop to benefit the BackPack Pals program Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6:45 to 9 p.m.
This year’s program will be held at Beulah Baptist Church in Bennett. The church is located at 8454 Howard Mill Road. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be received to support BackPack Pals, which is administered by the Sandhills Food Bank. Safety precautions will be followed as part of the event.
For information, call (252) 290-0560, (910) 692-7360 or (336) 581-3121.
North Pole at the NAV
North Pole at the NAV will take place Friday, Dec. 4, Saturday, Dec. 5, Friday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 10 p.m.
The event features Santa’s Workshop, a sleigh ride and holiday trail, snowball fight, complimentary pictures, face painting, pinecone decorating, reindeer hunting and raffle giveaways.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children under 12 and $35 for families.
The National Athletic Village is located at 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. For information, visit nationalathleticvillage.com.
Elvis Special
In celebration of 85 years of Elvis Presley and 50 years since the film’s original 1970 release, the King returns to cinemas — remastered — with “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is: Special Edition.”
The Sunrise Theater hosts two screenings, one on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. and another Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and are available by calling the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611.
The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Light Show
The Holly Jolly Lights show will be running nightly through Dec. 31, from 5:30 to 10 p.m., at 135 Fox Run Road, in Village Acres, in Pinehurst.
There is no charge; tune radios to 98.9 FM and sing along to the tunes.
‘Polar Express’
The Sunrise Theater continues its annual tradition of showing the film “The Polar Express,” with a few modifications.
The showings, which are free and sponsored by Murphy Insurance Agency, will be on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 4, at the Sunrise Outdoor Theater. The box office and concessions will open at 6 p.m., with the movie beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“Advance tickets are not available, and seating is first come, first served,” says a spokesman. “Capacity it limited. Masks are required for all guests, with no exceptions.”
When entering the outdoor theater, guests will be assigned a seating circle that can accommodate up to four people. When seated in the assigned circle, guests may remove their masks.
Families larger than four should contact the Sunrise in advance for other seating options at (910) 692-3611.
