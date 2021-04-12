Cruise-In
There will be a cruise-in Friday, April 16, from 5 p.m. until dark at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen.
“Bring your classic car, truck, or motorcycle and join in the fun,” says a spokesman.
There will be door prizes and 50/50 drawings, and oldies music.
Cruise-In’s will continue on the third Friday of every month from March to October and are free to the public.
They are sponsored by the Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association and Mac’s Breakfast Anytime. Food is available from Mac’s with a special seafood menu.
Proceeds go to support local charities. For further information, visit www.sandhillsclassicstreetrods.com or contact
Andy Lee at (910) 585-0054 or (910) 692-3605.
Shred Event
On Saturday, April 17, from noon to 5 p.m. Star of the Pines Wealth Management will hold a drive-through shredding event at 340 Commerce Ave. (Yadkin Plaza), in Southern Pines.
The event is open to all.
Saturday Caravan
“Driving the Change” will combine the advocacy of the League of Women Voters of Moore County with that of the NAACP and other local organizations in a “Driving the Change” car caravan Saturday, April 17. Participants will gather at 9:30 a.m. across from Southern Pines Primary School, 1250 W. New York Ave., at the corner of Carlisle Street. The caravan will start at 10 a.m. and drive along a route in Southern Pines with a police escort. Vehicles will be decorated with signs and additional information on the importance of Fair Districts will be handed out to educate the public.
More information can be found at lwvmc.org website.
Outdoor Movie
The Sunrise Theater presents “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at its outdoor theater Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person.Contact the Sunrise for special seating for groups larger than four people All remaining tickets will be sold at the box office 30 minutes prior to showtime.
In case of inclement weather, the film will be moved inside the Sunrise Theater.
COVID-19 regulations are in force.
For information, call (910) 692-3611.
Plate Sale
There will be a fish and chicken plate sale, sponsored by the Sisterhood of Stone Chapel, Saturday April 17, starting at 11 a.m. Plates will be $10 each and include a choice of fish or chicken, two sides, hushpuppies or bread, dessert and a drink.
Pickup or delivery will be available (no dining in). Donations are also accepted. The church is located at 2236 U.S. 15-501 N, in Carthage.
Blue and Brews
Blue and Brews: A Festival at the Farm will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Malcolm Blue Farm (1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen). Aberdeen Parks and Recreation is sponsoring this event, which includes performances by Cumberland County Line (noon); Cuttin’ Grass (1:45 p.m.); Shortly Thereafter (3:30 p.m.); and Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road (5:15 p.m.)
“Enjoy bluegrass performances and yard games all day with beer, cider and food available for purchase,” says a spokesman. “Don’t forget your lawn chairs or blankets. No outside food or beverages allowed.”
Food and drink vendors include Railhouse Brewery, James Creek Ciderhouse, Southern Pines Brewing Company, Trompos Tacos, the House of Odell and Luella and Big Fat Philly.
All COVID regulations will be followed. Masks and social distancing are required. Capacity will be limited to 400 people at any one time (as people leave more will be let in).
For ticket prices and more information contact Kayla Phillips (910) 944-7275 or email at kphillips@townofaberdeen.net. Tickets, which are $5, will also be sold at the gate, cash only.
Fundraiser
Crain’s Creek Fire-Rescue will hold a barbecue pork and chicken fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the parking lot of Mt. Pleasant Church, 4460 Lobelia Road, Vass. There will be a drive-through coming in off Lobelia Road, exciting on McPherson Road.
Plates, which include one choice of meat, baked beans, slaw, hush puppies and a bottle of water, are $9.
Dog Fair
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, Downtown Aberdeen will play host to two- and four-legged friends for the free dog fair. Events take place on South Sycamore Street.
There will be vendors, food, raffles, games, contests, photo ops, freebies and more.
“All raffle and donation money goes to our local shelters and rescues that are participating in this year’s event,” says a spokesman. “Your furbabies are welcome if they are good with other dogs and humans. They must be on a leash to enjoy all of the fun. We will be following all health department protocol to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy while having fun.”
Email aberdeendogfair@gmail.com for more information.
Shred-It
Linden Lodge is holding a free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, at 2251 Linden Road, Aberdeen.
Masks and social distancing are required.
“Donations are gladly accepted,” says Deb Holmes, a representative of Linden Lodge. “All the proceeds will go to Linden Lodge group home.”
Linden Lodge Foundation is 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the recover of adults with severe and persistent mental illness.
For more information, visit http://lindenlodgenc.org/archives/event/shred-it
Pottery Tour
The Seagrove Potters 13th annual Celebration of Spring pottery tour and spring kiln openings will be held Friday, April 16, through Sunday, April 18. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is a self-guided tour of individual pottery galleries, studios and workshops in the Seagrove area.
The public is invited to start their tour at Luck’s Cannery at 798 N.C. 705, Seagrove, where a welcome tent will be staffed with volunteers (wearing masks) to answer question and share a printed pottery map. (Masks must be worn inside the shops.)
For more information, visit www.discoverseagrove.com.
Farmers Market
The Moore County Farmers Market will open in downtown Southern Pines at the park on Broad Street Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Tim Wilson will open the season with his music.
The year round market continues each Thursday next to the Armory in Southern Pines from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
