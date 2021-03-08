Spring Fling
Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department will hold its Spring Fling Friday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m. (rain or shine), at 210 Memorial Court, Southern Pines.
There will be games and prizes for children ages 3 to 12, who must be accompanied by an adult.
For further information, contact Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376.
Outdoor Film
The Sunrise Theater presents the popular film “Back to the Future” on Sunrise Square at 6:40 p.m. Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13.
Marty McFly, a typical American teenager of the 1980s, is accidentally sent back to 1955 in a plutonium-powered DeLorean “time machine” invented by a slightly mad scientist. During his often hysterical, always amazing trip back in time, Marty must make certain his teenage parents-to-be meet and fall in love — so he can get back to the future.
Tickets are $10 and are available at www.sunrisetheater.com/events/676-back-to-the-future-1985-playing-at-the-outdoor-theater.html.
“Please contact the box office at (910) 692-3611 for advance purchase of a four-person circle,” says a spokesman.
In case of inclement weather, the film will be moved inside the Sunrise Theater and all purchased tickets will be honored. Box office and concessions open 30 minutes before showtime.
Chairs and blankets are recommended.
Masks are required for everyone, regardless of age with no exceptions.
“If you’re unable to wear a mask, please visit the Sunrise at a future date when masks are no longer required,” says the spokesman. “Our goal is to keep everyone safe.”
Additional outdoor theater details are available at www.sunrisetheater.com.
Tea with Seagrove Potters
On Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., several Seagrove area potteries along N.C. 705, better known as Pottery Highway, are participating in Tea with Seagrove Potters.
Participating pottery shops will have goodie bags for visitors to take home that will include tea from Carriage House Tea, of Asheboro, and an individually wrapped homemade treat. The Table of Asheboro is also providing some treats. Visit Blue Hen Pottery, Dean & Martin Pottery, Eck McCanless Pottery, From the Ground Up, Red Hare Pottery and Thomas Pottery. Pick up a pottery map at the first stop.
You can also participate online at potters’ individual online stores and each purchase will include a tea sample.
Masks are required and must be worn properly.
For information, email Mary Holmes at rathwood@hotmail.com or visit http://teawithseagrovepotters.webstarts.com/index.html.
