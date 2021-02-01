Moral Motor Caravan

In lieu of the annual Mass Moral March on Raleigh, the HKonJ (Historic Thousands on Jones (Street) coalition is encouraging people who would normally participate in the march and HKonJ People’s Assembly to organize Moral Motorcades to promote the HKonJ Moral Agenda in the cities and counties in which they live.

The Moore Moral Motor Caravan will begin gathering at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, on Carlisle Street in Southern Pines, across from the decommissioned Southern Pines Primary School. The caravan will roll out at 1 p.m.

"Signs with positive messaging are encouraged," says a spokesman. "Signing up for the event is not required, but we do ask that you sign up as it helps to organize the event."

For more on the event, visit MooreNAACP.org or check it out in "events" at facebook.com/moorecountynaacp.”

Free Livestream

Maestro David Michael Wolff joins musicians from the Carolina Philharmonic as he brings viewers into the realm of Mozart in Vienna, leading the immortal “Piano Concerto No. 23” from the keyboard.

Mozart composed this concerto shortly before the premiere of “The Marriage of Figaro.”

“Go behind the scenes of the creation of the work and discover how it’s pieced together into a richly rewarding pre-romantic tapestry,” says a spokesman. “Then enjoy a full live performance.”

The live stream will begin at 7:30 p.m. and last about 50 minutes. It’s best viewed full screen, with the volume up,” says the spokesman. “It will be shown at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_F4liRUhamM&amp;fbclid=IwAR15ErmTE7TRVA1bv94ZY-GDKo1nQSSB1wcTtgfIRyJ_kcq6f7y-pEVZg3Q.

‘Moana Jr.’

Imagine Youth Theater, an arm of Taylor Dance, presents “Moana Jr.,” a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 animated film, Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines.

Tickets, which are limited, are $22 for adults and $18 for students. To order tickets, visit https://taylordanceorg.files.wordpress.com/2021/01/iyt-moana-ticket-request-form.pdf.

Tickets ordered together will be seated together and distanced from other patrons. 

“Please note that no refunds, exchanges, or rain checks will be given for this show,” says a spokesman.

The Sunrise is following executive orders regarding masks and social distancing. No concessions open and outside food not allowed. Seats will be assigned and may not be changed without permission. For details regarding seating policies call the theater at (910) 692-3611.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days