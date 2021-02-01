Moral Motor Caravan
In lieu of the annual Mass Moral March on Raleigh, the HKonJ (Historic Thousands on Jones (Street) coalition is encouraging people who would normally participate in the march and HKonJ People’s Assembly to organize Moral Motorcades to promote the HKonJ Moral Agenda in the cities and counties in which they live.
The Moore Moral Motor Caravan will begin gathering at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, on Carlisle Street in Southern Pines, across from the decommissioned Southern Pines Primary School. The caravan will roll out at 1 p.m.
"Signs with positive messaging are encouraged," says a spokesman. "Signing up for the event is not required, but we do ask that you sign up as it helps to organize the event."
For more on the event, visit MooreNAACP.org or check it out in "events" at facebook.com/moorecountynaacp.”
Free Livestream
Maestro David Michael Wolff joins musicians from the Carolina Philharmonic as he brings viewers into the realm of Mozart in Vienna, leading the immortal “Piano Concerto No. 23” from the keyboard.
Mozart composed this concerto shortly before the premiere of “The Marriage of Figaro.”
“Go behind the scenes of the creation of the work and discover how it’s pieced together into a richly rewarding pre-romantic tapestry,” says a spokesman. “Then enjoy a full live performance.”
The live stream will begin at 7:30 p.m. and last about 50 minutes. It’s best viewed full screen, with the volume up,” says the spokesman. “It will be shown at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_F4liRUhamM&fbclid=IwAR15ErmTE7TRVA1bv94ZY-GDKo1nQSSB1wcTtgfIRyJ_kcq6f7y-pEVZg3Q.”
‘Moana Jr.’
Imagine Youth Theater, an arm of Taylor Dance, presents “Moana Jr.,” a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 animated film, Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines.
Tickets, which are limited, are $22 for adults and $18 for students. To order tickets, visit https://taylordanceorg.files.wordpress.com/2021/01/iyt-moana-ticket-request-form.pdf.
Tickets ordered together will be seated together and distanced from other patrons.
“Please note that no refunds, exchanges, or rain checks will be given for this show,” says a spokesman.
The Sunrise is following executive orders regarding masks and social distancing. No concessions open and outside food not allowed. Seats will be assigned and may not be changed without permission. For details regarding seating policies call the theater at (910) 692-3611.
