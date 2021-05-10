Awareness Road Rally
Linden Lodge Foundation, a local nonprofit agency serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County, presents the Awareness Road Rally fundraiser on Saturday, May 15. Teams in their vehicles will leave at scheduled times from Sandhills Alliance Church to start their quest through Moore County and the surrounding area to discover interesting places they never knew existed.
Prizes will be awarded based on correct distance traveled, questions answered, most unique vehicle and more. Raffle prizes will also be available, with all proceeds benefiting the Linden Lodge Foundation.
There will be a pizza dinner celebration after the event, hosted by Sandhills Alliance Church, 111 Trotter Drive, Pinehurst.
The entry fee is $50 per vehicle. Register online at lindenlodgenc.org or call (910) 295-0600.
Zoom Event
Kimberly Daniels Taws, of The Country Bookshop, will talk with Emily Hourican, author of “The Glorious Guinness Girls,” in a Zoom presentation Friday, May 14, from noon to 1 p.m.
Descendants of the founder of the Guinness beer empire, Aileen, Maureen and Oonagh Guiness were the toast of 1920s high society, darlings of the press, with not a care in the world. But Felicity knows better. Sent to live with them as a child because her mother could no longer care for her, she grows up as the sisters’ companion. Both an outsider and a part of the family, she witnesses the complex lives upstairs and downstairs, sees the compromises and sacrifices beneath the glamorous surface. Then, at a party one summer's evening, something happens that sends shock waves through the entire household.
This historical novel was inspired by a remarkable true story and fascinating real events.
Emily Hourican is a journalist and author. She has written features for the Sunday Independent for 15 years, as well as many magazines. Her debut novel, “The Privileged,” was shortlisted for the 2016 Irish Book Awards in the Best Popular Fiction. Hourican was born in Belfast, grew up in Brussels, and went to school in University College Dublin, where she earned a master’s degree in English literature. She lives in Dublin with her husband and three children.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com. An email will be sent prior to the event with the link and passcode information. Books may be purchased at shop or at https://www.thecountrybookshop.biz/book/9781538720233.
Armed Forces Day
Cox’s Double Eagle Harley Davidson and The Litas, of Southern Pines, are teaming up to support the Patriot Foundation Saturday, May 15, at noon.
Admission is free to the event, which features a pin-up competition and a “loudest pipes” competition. Crepe Minds food truck will be there, cold beer is available, and there will be live music.
The Patriot Foundation is a local nonprofit dedicated to providing support for the children of Military Service Men and Women killed, wounded, injured, or who become seriously ill while serving our nation.
Learn about the Patriot Foundation at http://patriotfoundation.com.
Cox Double Eagle is located at 7540 U.S. 15-501, Pinehurst.
