One Night Only
North Moore Theatre Broadway Jr. Camp presents “Bye Bye Birdie: Young Performers Edition” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at C.E. Hackney Auditorium at North Moore High School, in Robbins.
The show is directed by Kimberly Fielder-Jones.
Tickets are $10.
Fourthfest
Pinehurst will hold its downtown Fourthfest on July 3. The day-long celebration begins with a Patriotic Pet parade at 9:45 a.m., followed by a more traditional parade featuring fire trucks and classic cars. The Sandhills Farmers Market will be open in Tufts Memorial Park
Festival-goers can travel to Harness Track later that afternoon for a 6 p.m. performance by Night Years, a covers band from Raleigh. Gates open at 4 p.m. The village’s fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m over Pinehurst Course No. 1.
There will be food trucks. Outside food is also allowed, but the event is alcohol-free.
Carthage Parade
The Carthage Rotary Club sponsors an Independence Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, in Carthage.
Aberdeen Fireworks
Aberdeen will hold its Fourth of July celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Aberdeen Lake Park. The free event is expected to include live entertainment, food vendors and fireworks.
“Pets, alcoholic beverages, personal fireworks and coolers are not allowed,” says a spokesman. “The kids’ zone will not be offered this year. We encourage people to bring their own blankets or chairs.”
Golf Cart Parade
A caravan of patriotically decorated golf carts will roll through Whispering Pines on July 4. The parade starts at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Country Club of Whispering Pines.
Free Concert
The Moore County Concert Band will perform its annual Fourth of July concert from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Tufts Memorial Park in Pinehurst.
The concert features patriotic music by American composers.
“Please bring your own chair,” says a spokesman.
For information, visit http://moorecountyband.org.
NAV Celebration
National Athletic Village, in Southern Pines will hold a celebration of the holiday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, with outdoor games, a beer garden and live music from the Low Down Dirty Heathens.
Attendees can also learn about the nation’s founding as part of an attraction called the American Adventure Tour. Emily Stack, media manager for the village, said the celebration will conclude with a fireworks show.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children 17 and younger. Family tickets are $35.
First Friday
The Empire Strikes Brass, an Asheville-based brass, funk rock band performs Friday, July 2, for First Friday on NW Broad Street in Southern Pines. The event opens at 5 p.m.
Founded in 2012, ESB has grown from a party band of friends playing New Orleans-originated or inspired second-line and funk tunes with elements of rock and jam. Now, it consists of a collective of players, singers, songwriters, and producers who have found an original sound that fuses their individual musical influences with fresh ideas while still holding true to their foundation.
Food trucks include the House of Odell and Luella and Mas-a-Wrap Filipino. Southern Pines Brewing will have beer on tap. (Beer and wine ticket sales end at 7:30 p.m.)
Shag Society
Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) invites those 21 and over to come dance the night away Saturday, July 3, from 7 to 11 p.m. The society holds a dance the first Saturday each month at Down Memory Lane located off N.C. 5 at 161 Dawkins St., Aberdeen (behind the bowling alley).
Music (beach, rock and roll, slow, and line) is provided by a DJ. A cash bar is available. Admission is $10.
“Come join us,” says a spokesman. “You do not have to be a member of a shag society to attend.”
Virtual Author Event
The Country Bookshop hosts a free Zoom webinar with authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, authors of “The Personal Librarian,” from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Register at www.ticketmesandhills.com in order to receive a link and passcode.
Copies of the book are available at The Country Bookshop.
“The Personal Librarian” tells the true story of Belle de Costa Greene, whose magnificent life has gone largely unnoticed. Hired by J.P. Morgan in 1905 to serve as his personal librarian, and creator of the Morgan Library's famous manuscript collection, she became one of the most powerful people in the art world, and one of history's most prominent librarians. But Belle was hiding a secret: she was shielding her Black identity and “passing” for white.
For more information, call (910) 692-3211.
Summer Classic
The Sunrise Theater’s Summer Classic series presents the 1955 film “Mr. Roberts” Thursday, July 1, at 7 p.m.
The film stars Henry Fonda, James Cagney, William Powell, and Jack Lemmon. In the waning days of World War II, the United States Navy cargo ship Reluctant and her crew are stationed in the "backwater" areas of the Pacific Ocean. Trouble ensues when the crew members are granted liberty.
Tickets, which is $10, are available at ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/2599 or at the box office.
The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. For more information, call (910) 692-3611.
Weymouth Woods
Come to Weymouth Woods Tuesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. to learn about “nature’s firecrackers.”
In celebration of the N.C. State Parks’ “Year of the Beetle,” a ranger will talk about how and why these beetles, known as fireflies, light up the night. “Hopefully, we will see some in action and make a craft,” says a spokesman. “Bring a flashlight.”
Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve is located at 1024 Fort Bragg, Southern Pines.
For information, call (910) 692-2167.
STARworks
STARworks ceramic resident artist Tara Thacker and resident glass artist Leana Quade will present slides and discuss their work, Thursday, July 1, at 5:30 p.m. at STARworks, located at 100 Russell Drive in Star.
The event is free, and all ages are welcome.
For more information, call (910) 428-9001 or email contact@starworksnc.org.
