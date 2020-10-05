Movies by the Lake
Aberdeen Parks and Recreation presents “Onward” as the next Movie by the Lake at 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen, Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. the sponsor is First Bank of Aberdeen.
Admission is free, and concessions will be available for purchase. The rain date is Saturday, Oct. 10, at the same time.
In order to comply with the executive order for gatherings seating will be arranged in individual marked sections that are 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. No more than 6 people will be allowed in each section.
Masks will be required if outside your designated square, in the concessions line, and in the bathrooms.
For information, call (910) 944-7275.
Dreams 4 All
Party in person or participate online in this year’s Dreams 4 All fall fundraiser to be held Thursday, Oct 8, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Cooper Auto Choice in Southern Pines.
“We are aiming to raise $30,000,” says organizer Keith Moneymaker. “One hundred percent of all monies raised this year goes to support the Dreams 4 All Foundation to ensure that no one has to sleep on the floor.”
Event sponsors include Cooper Auto Choice, J Signs and Graphics, and The Sly Fox, with additional sponsorships from Alpha Warranty Services and Hamilton Properties.
There will be food, drinks games and music on site. Tickets, which are $20 at www.ticketmesandhills.com, include food, beer, wine and soda. Children under 12 are admitted free.
The auction is open for bidding online, closing Oct. 8.
Moneymaker is the second-generation owner of Sweet Dreams Mattresses & More in Southern Pines and Sanford. He was initially inspired to deliver mattresses to needy families in the wake of Hurricane Matthew and established Dreams 4 All to sustain that mission. Since 2016, the local nonprofit has distributed over 1,700 new or reused/sanitized mattresses to needy families and fire departments across the Sandhills.
For more information about Dreams 4 All or to make a donation, visit sweetdreamsnc.com/foundation/
Tent Event
Feline Friends of Moore County is hosting a tent event at The Design Market of the Sandhills on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Market is located at 3086 N.C. 5, Aberdeen. Adorable kittens and cats will be offered for adoption. Donations of cat and kitten food are appreciated.
Call (561) 715-8812 for information about the event or to donate items for the Feline Friends booth.
