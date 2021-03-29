Outdoor Movie
The Sunrise Theater presents “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3, at 7:45 p.m. at its outdoor venue.
In case of inclement weather, the film will be moved inside the Sunrise Theater and all purchased tickets will be honored. The box office and concessions open 30 minutes before showtime. Chairs and blankets are recommended. Masks are required for everyone, regardless of age with no exceptions.
Tickets are $10 per person, and are available at www.sunrisetheater.com/events/678-e-t-the-extra-terrestrial-1982-showing-at-the-outdoor-theater-april-2-3.html. Contact the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611 for advance purchase of 4-person circle.
Easter Egg Drive-Through
There will be an Easter Egg drive-through (walkers also welcome) for children ages 11 and under from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Southern Pines Pool parking lot at the corner of West Iowa Avenue and S. Stephens Street.
Goody bags with treats will be given out.
The event is sponsored by the Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 177 and the youth department of Harrington Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
Ostrich Egg Hunt
Misty Morning Ranch will host an ostrich egg hunt from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
Entry to the grounds is free. There will be a $5 per car for parking, and each wristband for the egg hunt is $6.
There will also be ostrich burgers on the grill, music, a tour of the ranch and a petting zoo.
Call or text (910) 216-4789 for more information.
The ranch is located at 2812 Plank Road, Robbins.
“We would like to invite everyone to come out and spend the day visiting our amazing ostriches,” says a spokesman. “You will learn fun and amazing facts about these prehistoric birds.”
Author Conversation
On Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m., Kimberly Daniels Taws, general manager of The Country Bookshop, will moderate a discussion with Natalie Standiford and Darcey Steinke about “Astrid Sees All.”
The Lower East Side of the 1980s is something with which Standiford and her friend Steinke are intimately familiar.
There will be special prizes for those who join this event where the conversation will encompass the energy of New York City and nuances of the writing life.
Free tickets may be reserved online at ticketmesandhills.com.
