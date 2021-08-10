Movie in the Pines

Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department presents “Trolls World Tour” Friday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. (rain date Saturday, Aug. 14) in Downtown Park.

Admission is free; concessions are available for purchase.

For information, call Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376 or email bsampson@southernpines.net.

Live After 5

Pinehurst presents Live After 5, featuring The Band Punch, Friday, Aug. 13, beginning at 5:15 p.m. at Tufts Memorial Park, in Pinehurst, and continuing until 9 p.m.

This is a free event. “Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and dancing shoes,” say a spokesman.

Cool Toys for Girls and Boys

The N.C. Cooperative Extension will host “Come Touch a Truck” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Moore County Agricultural Fairgrounds in Carthage.

“Some of the best career paths also have some of the coolest toys,” says a spokesman. “From tractors to fire trucks and more, come out and learn about North Carolina's agricultural industry and other organizations that support our thriving North Carolina communities.”

There will also be a corn hole tournament beginning at 11 a.m. Sixteen teams of two people will be accepted. For information, call (910) 947-3188.

Registration for this event is required. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-boy-and-girl-toys-tickets-160600011959.

Concert on the Green

Mountain Heart performs at 6:30 p.m. on the McNeill-Woodward Green on the campus of Sandhills Community College as part of the BPAC’s Concert on the Green series. Carly Burruss is the opening act.

This group has appeared frequently on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, sharing the stage with acts ranging from Montgomery Gentry and Merle Haggard to Brad Paisley and the Avett Brothers.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.

