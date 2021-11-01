Veterans Day Activities
Parade
The 2021 Southern Pines Veterans Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in downtown Southern Pines.
Program
The 15th annual Veterans Day program at the Moore County Veterans Memorial, located at the Carriage Oaks Shopping Center on U.S. 15-501, in Carthage, will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.
The speaker will be Command Sgt. Maj. Robert “Bob” Hall, U.S. Army (ret.), who is currently a veterans service officer at the Moore County Veterans Office.
There will be a presentation of the colors by the Union Pines High School Color Guard; patriotic music from bagpiper Vic Thompson and vocalist Larissa Glassman; an Army helicopter on display; and a presentation of wreaths by various military and other organizations.
For information, call (910) 947-3257.
Golf Capital Chorus
The Golf Capital Chorus presents “Barbershop Got Country” Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. in Pinecrest High School Auditorium in Southern Pines.
The Golf Capital Chorus is a group of some 30 men who sing for fun and charity. The group is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
Tickets are $20 ($10 for students, active military and families are admitted free) and are available by contacting Bob Boone at (910) 295-6563 or www.golfcapitalchorus.org. Visit www.golfcapitalchorus.org.
Bolshoi Ballet
The Sunrise Theater welcomes back presentations by The Bolshoi Ballet with the season opener “Spartacus” at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
In Imperial Rome led by Crassus, Spartacus and his wife Phrygia are reduced to slavery and are separated by slave dealers. His love for her and his desire for freedom lead him to revolt against the Roman army with the help of the other captives. But the treacherous Aegina, who seeks to conquer Crassus and gain power, will get in the way of Spartacus’s plan.
Season tickets for all five performances are available for $100; individual tickets are $25 per performance.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Contact the Sunrise Theater at www.sunrisetheater.com or (910) 692-3611.
Kids Program
Given Library’s Saturday program for children, set from 10 a.m. to noon, features winter birds and animals. (Masks are required inside the library).
There will be crafts and an opportunity to learn more about these animals.
The library is located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
Bread Bowl Tour
The Aberdeen Business Guild presents the 10th annual holiday open house and bread bowl walking tour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in downtown Aberdeen.
Chili Cook-Off
A chili cook-off will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at 133 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines.
For tasters, the cost is $10 and up. This includes one spoon and voting material.
Proceeds support Special Forces Chapter No. 62, a local nonprofit supporting the U.S. Special Forces and its soldiers.
Senior Center Craft Fair
On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) will host its largest fundraiser of the year — the Senior Arts and Crafts Fair. This is a freeevent that is open to the public.
Local crafters who sell their homemade items must be 50 years or older to purchase table space.
Some of the one-of-a-kind hand-crafted treasures available are pottery, holiday ornaments, holiday decor, holiday items, home decor, old fashioned wooden toys, woodwork items, birdhouses, outside furniture, pine needle baskets, candles, soaps, jewelry, quilts, scarves, purses, clothing, hats, baked goods, honey, greeting cards, paintings, historical items, wreaths and more.
“All the proceeds raised for this event go to whichever service/s we provide that may need additional funding for that fiscal year,” says Terri Prots, director of Aging Services.
Face coverings are required to be worn, as is with all Moore County government facilities.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501 in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Shag Society
Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) invites those 21 and over to a special night of dancing Saturday, Nov. 6, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Down Memory Lane, located off N.C. 5 at 161 Dawkins St., Aberdeen (behind the bowling alley).
DJ Buck Compton, from Fountain Inn, S.C., will be playing all types of music (shag, rock ’n’ roll, slow and freestyle). A special drawing will benefit the group’s charities. The 50/50 drawing will also be held.
MASS continues to collect donations for its two charities. Checks should be made to MASS. Donations are tax deductible.
A cash bar is available. There is no community food sharing, although individuals may bring goodies for their table. Admission is $10.
Pet and Family Photo Day
Hollyfield Design is holding its fourth annual family/pet photo day during its holiday open house, which runs Nov. 5-7 (Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Photos will be part of Sunday’s activities between the hours of 1 to 3 p.m.
Santa Max will be on hand for photos and to chat with the children. The event and digital photos are free.
“Digital photo files will be sent in time for your Christmas cards, and we are requesting a donation of cat food — Purina Cat Chow Complete (dry bags) and Friskies cans — which go to Animal Advocates of Moore County,” says a spokesman.
