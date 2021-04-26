Golf Cart Race
The Veteran Golfers Association (VGA), the competitive golf league for veterans and their families, is raising funds and awareness for veterans organizations through camaraderie and competition during the annual Race of the Pines event from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Pinehurst Harness Track, 200 Beulah Hill Road S., Pinehurst.
The event will feature several activities, including a golf cart race, a golf cart pageant and a concert, as well as a barbecue contest and beer festival for those 21 and up. The competitions will be judged by former basketball player Phil Ford and race car driver Richard Petty.
“Give back to our veterans with an afternoon of fun for the whole family,” says a spokesman. “The event will support several veterans organizations, including the VGA, Petty Family Foundation, Vietnam Veterans of America and Green Beret Racing.
Social distancing and other COVID-19 measures, including the wearing of masks when not eating or drinking, will also be in place to ensure a safe, fun event for all.”
Tickets are $25 and are available at www.raceofthepines.com/index.html.
Encore Center Events
Encore Center presents “Charlotte’s Web,” based on the E.B. White classic, at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2; and 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9.
VIP tickets are $20 and include prime seating, popcorn and a drink. General admission tickets are $12.50. Tickets are available at www.encorecenter.net/charlottesweb.
Encore Center is also presenting “Smoke on the Mountain,” which tells the story of a Saturday night gospel singing at a country church in 1938. Performances are Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 8, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $17.50 to $25 and are available at www.encorecenter.net/smokeonthemountain.
For information, call (910) 725-0603 or email encoreofthepines@gmail.com.
Writing Meeting
“Why Not Write Now?” meets at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Given Book Shop, 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst, in the upstairs room.
“We are creating a community of writers who want to start writing together right away,” says Janene Massieh. “We will have a prompt to get you writing (write) right now. All experience levels are welcome. Write stories for your social media, blog posts, novels or your own personal use.”
A donation of $5 is requested. Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, those interested should contact Massieh at janene@popcornpressandmedia.com or (619) 892-5232. Masks are required. “
Since we are just starting after the COVID shut down. we will gage the interest of the group for how often to meet,” says Massieh.
Plant Sale
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church will hold a plant sale Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church, located at 160 E. Vermont Ave., Southern Pines.
For information, contact Agnes Evans at (910) 691-3021 or aevans23@centurylink.net.
‘Second Samuel’
Imagine Youth Theater presents “Second Samuel,” a bitter-sweet, comic one-act play with a heart, with three performances on Saturday, May 1, at 2, 4 and 6 p.m., at the Malcolm Blue Farm, located at 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
Under the direction of Kim Fielder-Jones, IYT’s upper-level students tell an unexpected tale about this sleepy little South Georgia town in the 1940s. This was the summer Miss Gertrude passed away, and deep secrets were about to be revealed.
Limited benches are available, so guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. All IYT events are COVID-safety compliant. Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice appropriate distancing between groups.
Tickets are $18 and are available at https://ticketmesandhills.com/organizations/imagine-youth-theater.
For more information, call (910) 420-1025.
Outdoor Movie
The Sunrise Theater presents “Grease,” featuring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Friday, April 30, at 8:15 p.m., in its outdoor theater.
In 1958, good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fall in love over summer vacation. When they unexpectedly discover they're now in the same high school, their romance hits some snags as Danny resumes his role as leader of the leather-clad T-Birds.
Tickets are $10 per person.
In case of inclement weather, the film will be moved inside the Sunrise Theater and all purchased tickets will be honored. No refunds, exchanges or credits are available. Box office and concessions open 30 minutes before showtime.
Chairs and blankets are recommended.
Masks are required for everyone, regardless of age with no exceptions.
The Sunrise is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
For information, call (910) 692-3611.
