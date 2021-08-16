Moonlight Hike
The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department presents a moonlight hike at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Weymouth Woods Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines
All ages are welcome.
For information, email Bridget Sampson at bsampson@southernpines.net or call (910) 692-7376.
Movies by the Lake
“Raya and the Last Dragon” is the film for Movies by the Lake Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:15 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Park. Concessions will be available. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 21 (same time).
Shakespeare in the Pines
Uprising Theatre presents “Twelfth Night,” a hilarious comedy of mistaken identity Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at James W. Tufts Memorial Park, Pinehurst.
General admission is free. For information, visit www.uprisingtheatrecompany.com.
Northern Moore Family Resource Center celebrates its 25th anniversary with a celebration Friday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.
This indoor-outdoor event offers plenty of room for bull riding, rubber pigeon skeet shooting, music, food by Elliott’s, live and silent auctions as well as beer, wine and spirits.
Tickets are $125 per person. Visit www.moorefamilyresource.org.
Road Rally
Linden Lodge Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County, is hosting their first "Awareness Road Rally" fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Teams in their vehicles will leave at scheduled times from Sandhills Alliance Church starting at 9 a.m. to begin their quest scavenger-hunt style through Moore County and the surrounding area to discover interesting places they never knew existed.
Prizes will be awarded based on correct distance traveled, questions answered, and more. Raffle prizes to include golf packages at Mid Pines/Pine Needles, gift baskets, and gift certificates will also be available, with all proceeds benefiting the Linden Lodge Foundation. There will be a pizza dinner celebration after the event, hosted by Sandhills Alliance Church. Anyone with a vehicle can participate, vehicles with a team or three or more are encouraged.
Entry fee is $50 per vehicle. Teams can sign up at www.lindenlodgenc.org.
Weymouth in Motion
Join MARO Movement for a modern dance experience in which the audience enters the Weymouth Gardens grounds and begins their modern dance journey. The event takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Once on the grounds, audience members can then use their tokens to pick up their spirit of choice, hors d’oeuvres and visit through local vendors.
Tickets are $40 and are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
Back-to-School Block Party
The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department and Grace Church will host a back-to-school block party Sunday, Aug. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Southern Pines Pool Park.
“Join us at the pool and park for a free afternoon of swimming and lawn games,” says a spokesman. “There will be free cool treats and free bookbags, with supplies, for school-age kids who attend, while supplies last.”
Photo Exhibit
The College and Career Readiness Adult Basic Education Class presents the photo exhibit “A Walk in the Garden” at the Boyd Library at Sandhills Community College through Aug. 31.
Cruise-In
There will be a cruise-in from 5 to dark Friday, Aug. 20, at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen
“Bring your classic car, truck or motorcycle and join in the fun,” says a spokesman.
There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and oldies music.
The event is free and is sponsored by the Sandhills Classic Streetrod Association and Mac’s Breakfast Anytime. Proceeds go to support local charities.
For further information, visit www.sandhillsclassicstreetrods.com or contact
Andy Lee at (910) 585-0054 or (910) 692-3605.
