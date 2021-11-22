Highlanders Farm Lights
Highlanders Farm is hosting its first drive-through Christmas Light Show, which opened Tuesday, Nov. 23, and will continue Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 31 (with the exception of Christmas Day). Hours are from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
There will be coffee, hot chocolate, apple cider and homemade ice cream available.
Tickets are $20 per vehicle (up to 8 passengers) or $20 for a van (9-plus passengers). No buses will be allowed.
Purchase tickets at https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1023091/highlanders-farm-christmas-light-show-carthage-highlanders-farm.
“In case of inclement weather, check our social media for an update or call (910) 947-5831 for a recorded message,” says a spokesman. “Tickets will be honored for another night.”
The farm is located at 5784 N.C. 22, Carthage, 4 miles from the Moore County Airport.
Holly Jolly Lights
Holly Jolly Lights opens its Christmas program beginning Thanksgiving and continuing through New Year’s Day, Monday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., at 135 Fox Run Road, Pinehurst.
“Tune your radio to 98.9,” says a spokesman.
There is no charge, but there is a donation box.
Blessing of the Hounds
The Thanksgiving Day Opening Meet and Blessing of the Hounds will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at 225 Mile Away Lane, Southern Pines.
“This beloved community event is a time honored tradition in Southern Pines and the surrounding area and a fun way to kick off the holiday season,” says a spokesman. “We are thankful that we can gather together and celebrate in person this year.”
Plan at least an hour to park and walk over to Buchan Field from Lyell’s Meadow.
“Please leave your pets at home,” says the spokesman.
Thanksgiving Film Tradition
“It Started as a Concert. It Became a Celebration. Now it’s a Legend.” For well over a decade now, the Sunrise Theater has celebrated Thanksgiving Day with a free showing of “The Last Waltz,” the Martin Scorsese music documentary on The Band’s historic 1976 farewell performance.
As has also become tradition, Ken Howell, from Howell’s Masonry, will be sponsoring the free event. The Sunrise will open its doors at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the box office window on a first come, first served basis,” says a spokesman.
The Sunrise is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Thanksgiving Service
The Christian Science Society of Southern Pines will be holding a Thanksgiving Service on Thursday, Nov. 25,, at the Civic Club at 10 a.m.
The club is located at 105 S. Ashe Street in Southern Pines. All are welcome.
Pop-Up Holiday Market
On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a pop-up holiday market at the Fair Barn (200 Beulah Hill Road South, Pinehurst).
The event features more than 30 small business retailers selling a variety of homemade or unique gifts.
Hike for Your Health
If you are feeling sluggish after too many Thanksgiving goodies, head to Weymouth Woods Sunday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m., for a 2.5-mile hike with a park ranger.
“Bring your questions about the park, longleaf pines or whatever nature topics are on your mind,” says a spokesman. “Meet at the Visitors Center, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines.
For information, call 9910) 692-2167.
‘The Nutcracker’
A family favorite of the season, Gary Taylor Dance’s production of “The Nutcracker” returns to the campus of Sandhills Community College Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 28. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Owens Auditorium, in the BPAC.
Tickets are available at www.taylordance.org/nutcracker.
Vass Tree Lighting
The tree lighting in Vass will be held Friday, Nov. 26, in front of ARTworks Vass, Crossroads Coffee and Lucy’s Bridal, located at 129 Main St.
Food trucks will begin service at 5 p.m., with live musical entertainment at 5:30 p.m. The countdown for the lighting begins at 6:30 p.m.
Lighting Magnolia
Historic Cameron will host the Lighting of the Magnolia at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at 450 Carthage St., Cameron.
There will be carolers, refreshments, an opportunity to take photos with Santa, followed by the lighting of the tree.
S.P. Tree Lighting
This year’s Southern Pines Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, at 4:30 p.m., at the Southern Pines Train Station at the corner of Broad Street and New Hampshire Avenue.
Santa in Gardens
Santa and Mrs. Claus return to the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens Sunday, Nov. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The event includes story time, face painting, reindeer food craft, letters to Santa, a surprise children’s gardening experience and Christmas cookie treats.
“Take photos with Santa for your Christmas cards,” says a spokesman.
There are two visitation sessions with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 1 to 2 p.m., followed by story time from 2 to 2:30 p.m., and a second from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by story time from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
The event is free but registration is required, and space is limited. All activities will be held outside adjacent to the Ball Visitors’ Center beneath a large tent.
“During this event, we welcome a donation of canned goods and/or other nonperishable items to be donated to the local food bank,” says the spokesman.
For information regarding registration, visit
https://www.sandhills.edu/horticultural-gardens-upcoming-events. Please note, each child that plans to attend will need to be registered individually.
