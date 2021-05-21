Concours
The Sandhills Motoring Festival presents Concours in the Village from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 30, in downtown Pinehurst.
That event is free and open to the public. Events for May 28-29 are sold out.
Proceeds from the festival benefit scholarships for the automotive program at Sandhills Community College.
For further information, visit www.sandhillsmotoringfestival.com.
‘Nutcracker’ in May
Terpsichore Dance is presenting “The Nutcracker” Sunday, May 30, at 2 and 5 p.m. at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Sandhills Community College
“COVID kept us from performing in December, but this May proves to be a time of celebration,” says Kellye Parks, director of Terpsichore. “No masks, no social distancing, just amazing dancers who finally get to do what they love.”
Tickets are available in the office of Terpsichore Dance for the next two weeks. Tickets are $25 and can also be purchased at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance, or you may reserve seats by calling (910) 695-1116. Visit www.terpsichoredance.net.
Splash into Summer
National Athletic Village kicks off summer with outdoor events Saturday, May 29, at 2 p.m. (Rain date is June 12.)
There will be an inflatable water slide, sprinklers, water guns, water buckets and sponges as well as volleyball.
There will also be gaga ball, hunter games and spear throwing.
Local food trucks will be on site.
Tickets are available at tms.ezfacility.com/OnlineRegistrations/Register.aspx.
The NAV is located at 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines.
Book Launch
Elizabeth Letts will appear in a free virtual event introducing “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America.”
The book tells the story of Annie Wilkins, a 63-year-old farmer who rode her horse across America in the 1950s, fulfilling her dying wish to see the Pacific Ocean.
Denny Emerson, who splits his time between Strafford, Vt., and Southern Pines, will join the conversation. He is a well-known equestrian, having been inducted into three Halls of Fame and is the author of “How Good Riders Ge Good,” “Know Better to Do Better” and the forthcoming “Begin and Begin Again: The Bright Optimism of Reinventing Life With Horses.
Visit www.ticketmesandhills to register. The link and passcode will be sent the day of the event. Copies of the book can be pre-purchased from The Country Bookshop.
‘Back to Broadway’
North Moore High School Theatre presents “Back to Broadway” May 28, at 7:30 p.m. in C.E. Hackney Auditorium at the school.
Tickets are $5. The audience and performers must follow all Moore County Schools’ COVID-19 policies for performing arts.
‘Godspell Jr.’
West Pine Middle School vocal and music theater classes have filmed a performance of “Godspell Jr.,” which is being presented on a streaming platform at 7 p.m. May 28 through June 10.
This movie not only celebrates this iconic piece of musical theatre on its 50th anniversary, but also marks the 20th anniversary since the last time directors Torin Wright and Matt Francis collaborated as directors of a staged version of the show.
The students had the opportunity to have virtual acting workshops during pre-filming with Broadway actor Jeff Kready.
The cost is $15 per device. Visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53363.
