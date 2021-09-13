Movie in the Pines
Southern Pines Recreation and Parks, along with Sandhills Home Theater, present a free outdoor showing of Disney’s “Frozen II” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in Downtown Park, 145 SE Broad St., Southern Pines.
Concessions will be available to purchase. “Bring a blanket or chairs,” says a spokesman.
Sounds of the 1960s
Marcy Harriell and Ethan Iverson will present a concert featuring the music of Burt Bacharach, Hal David and Dionne Warwick Saturday, Sept. 18, at Owens Auditorium in the BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
In the 1960s, Burt Bacharach, Hal David, and Dionne Warwick crafted some of the most sophisticated pop music of all time.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $30 and are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Evening at Ashten’s
The fifth annual Evening at Ashten’s, which benefits Caring Hearts for Canines, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Ashten’s in downtown Southern Pines.
Tickets are $60, and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. There is a cash bar for other alcoholic drinks. There will be a silent auction, raffles and more. A take-out option is available as well.
“You are welcome to wear a mask,” says a spokesman.
At the Bookshop
Virtual Talk
A virtual event featuring Baily Ruskus, a chef who focuses on holistic nutrition, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at noon. Ruskus is the author of “Cook. Heal. Go Vegan! A Delicous Guide to Plant-Based Cooking for Better Health and a Better World.” She will discuss her new book. Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com to register and receive the link and passcode.
In-Person Events
Nathaniel Philbrick, author of “Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy,” will be at the Hannah Center Theater of The O’Neal School at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, to discuss his new book.
Each $35 ticket includes an autographed hardcover copy of the book. Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
The Country Bookshop is hosting the event.
Philbrick is the author of several nonfiction books.
The O’Neal School is located at 3300 Airport Road, Southern Pines.
Author Gervais Hagerty brings her debut novel, “In Polite Company,” which looks inside the private lives of Charleston aristocracy, to an in-person author event at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Country Club of North Carolina.
The event is free, but registration is required by visiting www.ticketmesandhills.com. CCNC is located at 1600 Morganton Road, Pinehurst.
Eats, Beats and Brews
Eats, Beats and Brews is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Village Arboretum in Pinehurst.
Food trucks will be available, as well as wine and craft beer.
“No outside alcoholic beverages are permitted,” says a spokesman.
There will be music as well as activities for the children.
Bingo
Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department will hold a bingo game for adults 55 and up from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Douglass Community Center.
There will be 10 games of bingo. The cost is $2 for Southern Pines residents, and $4 for nonresidents. Participants are limited to 24. To register, call (910) 692-7376.
Hope for Recovery
Hope for Recovery will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Robbins Greenspace State, 100 S. Middleton St., Robbins.
The event is hosted by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office to raise awareness of the opioid crisis in the county and celebrate those in recovery.
This community event will feature testimonies of hope and gospel music. Food will be provided. Admission is free.
Malcolm Blue Festival
The Malcolm Blue Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Malcolm Blue Farm, 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
There will be artisan work of all kinds, including blacksmithing, honey making, handcrafted jewelry, soap, lotion, cheese and more. Children can ride in a horse-drawn wagon, pet farm animals and ride on a pony.
There will be live entertainment and demonstrations scheduled throughout the day.
Admission is $5 per person or $20 maximum per family. Children 3 and under are admitted at no charge.
Encore Center
Encore Center closes its performances of “Steel Magnolias” Friday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m.
Encore Center is located at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., in Southern Pines.
Tickets are $17.50 to $25 and are available at https://encorecenter.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=6154.
Blast and Cast
The Sandhills Baptist Association hosts the seventh annual Blast and Cast, a free event, Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 501 Thurlows Lake Road, Carthage.
There will be outdoor events, competitions and events for all ages. Options include skeet shooting, casting, archery, a BB gun range, shotgun bowling, ax throwing, firefighting, stick horse races and cornhole.
“There will be free barbecue pork and chicken plates for all,” says a spokesman.
For more information, visit www.sandhillsblastandcast.org.
Weymouth Woods
Weymouth Woods presents a reptile walkabout for “Sign-Up Saturday,” at 10 a.m. Sept. 18. Reservations are required for this program in a small group setting by calling (910) 692-2167.
Join a ranger on a 1.5 mile hike to look for snakes, lizards and turtles. After the hike, visit a few specimens up close.
On Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. a one mile hike will offer visitors a chance to learn about spiders and their webs.
Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines.
‘Snow Queen’
The Arts Council of Moore County announces performances for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of “The Snow Queen.”
Performances will be presented Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. and again on Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Theater, located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines, and is open to the public. Tickets will be on sale at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for Arts Council members and children under 18.
For more information, visit www.mooreart.org or call (910) 692-2787.
