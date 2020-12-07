North Pole at the NAV
North Pole at the NAV will take place Friday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 10 p.m.
The event features Santa’s Workshop, a sleigh ride and holiday trail, snowball fight, complimentary pictures, face painting, pinecone decorating, reindeer hunting and raffle giveaways.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children under 12 and $35 for families.
The National Athletic Village is located at 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. For information, visit nationalathleticvillage.com.
Holiday Play
Encore Center presents “Christmas, FL,” tells the tale of a different misplaced elf who has been banished from the North Pole for her indiscretions. This show is for adults only. Shows are Friday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 12, at 9 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m., and will be held in the indoor space at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., in Southern Pines. In the interest of safety for all, numbers a limited to 30 percent capacity.
For more details about ticket prices, visit www.encorecenter.net or call (910) 725-0603.
Toy Drive
The 30th annual Mark Westbrook toy drive for Toys for Tots will be held as a drive-through and take-out event this year, on Sunday, Dec. 13, from noon to 5 p.m. at Beefeaters, 672 SW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Donate $10 per plate or bring an unwrapped toy or five cans or boxes of nonperishable food. Plates include chopped barbecue or barbecue chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, rolls and tea.
Santa will be there on a fire truck from noon to 3 p.m. Dana Kirk Photography will be on site. All monetary proceeds go to buy more toys for Toys for Tots and the food goes to the Sandhills Food Bank.
Outdoor Movie
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be shown Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Outdoor Theater.
Tickets are $10 each and are sold in groups of four for advance purchases. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the box office 30 minutes before the show. Chairs and blankets are recommended.
Masks are required for everyone. In case of bad weather, the movie will move inside. Check the website one hour before showtime.
Swank Coffee Shoppe is sponsoring the event.
For information, call (910) 692-3611 or visit www.sunrisetheater.com.
Carthage Light Show
Elf’s Christmas Lights Show will be shown every night (unless it rains, snows or is too windy), at 2343 Underwood Road, Carthage.
The pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m., with the actual show at 7 p.m. On weeknights, it ends at 9 p.m. and weekends at 10 p.m.
“Tune into 90.9 FM and sit in your car, or bring chairs or sit on the grass,” says a spokesman.
A Village Christmas
On Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., shop exclusive sales, sign up for giveaways and take part in treats from participating businesses during A Village Christmas, in downtown Pinehurst.
Marketplace
The Sunrise’s open air Marketplace on the Sunrise Square will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing Broad Street shoppers access to more local small businesses, artisans and organizations.
The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required for all vendors and shoppers, no exceptions. The number of shoppers on the Sunrise Square will be monitored and controlled with separate entrances and exits. Pop-up shops will be spaced 10- to 15-feet apart for easier social distancing.
“Sorry, no dogs are permitted on the greenspace,” says a spokesman.
Ugly Sweater Beer Mile
On Sunday, Dec. 12, at noon, put on your ugliest holiday sweater and participate in the annual Ugly Sweater Beer Mile, co-sponsored by Rogue Alpha Athletics and Aberdeen’s Railhouse Brewery.
For information, visit runsignup.com/Race/NC/Aberdeen/UglySweaterBeerMile.
Light Show
The Holly Jolly Lights show will be running nightly through Dec. 31, from 5:30 to 10 p.m., at 135 Fox Run Road, in Village Acres, in Pinehurst.
There is no charge; tune radios to 98.9 FM and sing along to the tunes.
Farley Family Lights
There will be a light show at 95 Farley Road, Cameron, at from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday through the holidays.
The show has a one hour run time. Tune 92.7 FM to listen from your car.
“You can also get out to get a better view and hear the show on our public PA system,” says a spokesman. “Just please stay near the road and do not enter the display. Also, if staying in your car, please turn off headlights; however running lights are encouraged.”
Farley Road is a dead end road, so upon leaving it will be easiest for cars to make a u-turn at the end of the pavement versus going down the dirt road (which is actually a neighbor’s driveway).
“So come out for this free event, and let’s light up the Sandhills,” says the spokesman. “Note this is not a drive-through event, but a a single family home.”
Flashlight Candy Hunt
The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host a Flashlight Candy Hunt Friday, Dec. 11, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This event was rescheduled from last Friday, due to weather.
The event is for children ages 4 to 10, and will be held at Memorial Park, 210 Memorial Park Court, and features crafts and activities. “Children must be accompanied by an adult,” says a spokesman. “Bring a flashlight.”
First Horizon is sponsoring the event.
For information, contact Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376.
