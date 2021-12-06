Claus-mopolitan Crawl
The Southern Pines Business Association announces the Claus-mopolitan Crawl Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., on Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines
Enjoy a signature cocktail and special holiday discounts at each participating business.
“This is a perfect opportunity to shop local and enjoy a night out with friends,” says a spokesman. “Shops are encouraged to limit the number of shoppers in order to practice social distancing as much as possible.”
EDS Gingerbread ‘Tour of Homes’
This year, in lieu of having people open their homes for a tour, the Episcopal Day School is creating a “Gingerbread Tour of Homes.
Each class at the school will be building and decorating a life-size community building (such as a bakery or post office) to creative a village on the field at EDS.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
There will be caroling by the EDS Music Club, a visit with Santa and a hot chocolate booth and cookies.
Admission is by donation.
EDS is located at 340 E. Massachusetts Ave., Southern Pines.
Winter Wonderland
The C.A.R.E. Group will hold Christmas in the Pines: Winter Wonderland Edition Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Rubicon Farm, 570 Rubicon Road, West End.
There will be Christmas carols performed by local groups, hot chocolate and side, cookies, a snowball arena, the gingerbread house competition voting and plenty of photo opportunities.
Tickets are $15 per person (children 10 and under are admitted at no charge). All proceeds go the the C.A.R.E. Group programs and services.
Tickets are available at the door or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-in-the-pines-winter-wonderland-edition-tickets-201819235767.
Holiday Classics
Sunrise Theater is celebrating the holiday season with a movie series that is sure to have something that pleases everyone in the family.
Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. the Sunrise will screen the 2003 comedy “Elf,” featuring Will Ferrell.
The film is rated PG; tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.sunrisetheater.com.
The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Fridays on the Fisk
On Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church (340 S. Ridge St., Southern Pines), the students of the organ studio of the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, under the direction of Dr. Timothy Olsen, will offer a varied program, featuring the many colors of the church’s C.B. Fisk Opus 145 pipe organ.
There is a suggested donation of $10.
Nativity
A community Christmas celebration with a display of Nativities from around the world, a live presentation, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 9800 U.S. 15-501, Pinehurst.
Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the Fayetteville West Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Holiday Concert
The 82nd Airborne Division will host a holiday concert at the Crown Coliseum Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.
The annual concert, hosted by the 82nd Airborne Band and Chorus, will also feature country music stars Craig Morgan, Michael Ray, Abby Anderson and Natalie Stovall, with a special appearance by Santa Claus.
The concert is open to members of the 82nd Airborne Division, other Fort Bragg organizations, and the local public. Tickets for the event are free and will be distributed directly to Paratroopers and other Fort Bragg units. Local businesses will also have tickets available free to the general public. Contact WKML 95.7 at www.wkml.com or call (910) 496-2000 for a list of participating businesses.
In accordance with Cumberland County mandates, attendees must show a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to the event, and must wear a mask while in the coliseum.
Live Nativity
Yates-Thagard Baptist Church brings the community a free Live Nativity Drama Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
“This is a seven set/30-plus minute walkthrough experience designed to submerge you into the story of the birth of Jesus Christ,” says a spokesman.
Visit https://www.yatesthagard.org/ for more information, Spanish tours and group preregistration. For information, call (910) 949-3511.
The church is located at 3820 Vass Carthage Road, Carthage.
Yard Sale
The Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post No. 177 will sponsor a community yard sale Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1650 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines.
An inside booth with one table is $15; an outside booth (bring your own table) is $10. There will also be a food sale at 11:30 a.m.
Contact Tina Gillis at (910) 723-4454, Carolyn Penland at (910) 638-2570 or Dianna Ingram at (910) 992-2409.
‘A Christmas Story’
Encore Center presents the beloved tale of ‘A Christmas Story,” featuring young Ralphie and his quest to receive a Red Ryder carbine action air rifle for Christmas.
This G-rated show will be performed Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m.
There will also be a student matinee Friday, Dec. 10, at 9:30 a.m. and a sensory friendly performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Tickets are $17.50 and $25. Order online at www.encorecenter.net or by calling (910) 725-0603.
Aberdeen Christmas Happenings
The Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Christmas parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in downtown Aberdeen.
From 1 to 5 p.m. that afternoon, at Malcolm Blue Farm, the farmhouse will be open and decorated in style of the 1800s. Music and light refreshments will be provided. The pack house will be open with children’s activities such as letters to Santa written with feather pens as well as making bird feeders. The museum will also be open to visitors. Admission is free.
The farm is located at 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
Holiday Festival
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities will hold its “Miracle at Weymouth” holiday festival, a three-day outdoor festival for the whole family, Friday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event features a holiday market with unique gift items from more than 35 local vendors, businesses and artisans. The Dawg Wagon and Roasted and Toasted are bringing their food trucks, and Weymouth will serve free homemade cookies and cocoa.
Entertainment includes local musical and singing groups, dancers and actors, including a special performance by Jonathan Drahos, director of Uprising Theatre Company/Shakespeare in the Pines.
Donations will be accepted for admission. The even is sponsored by the Gerald Claude Kirby Trust. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Weymouth is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
Santa Returns to the Pig
On Saturday, Dec. 11, Santa Claus returns to the Pik-N-Pig in Carthage. He is due to fly in around 1 p.m.
The new restaurant is still being completed, but there will food trucks available from 11:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. The event will be outside.
“As we have done in years past, we ask that you bring in canned goods, coats and toys that we can share with our local community,” says a spokesman. “We are looking forward to being able to have this event this year.”
Highlanders Farm Lights
Highlanders Farm is hosting its first drive-through Christmas Light Show, which continues Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 31 (with the exception of Christmas Day). Hours are from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
There will be coffee, hot chocolate, apple cider and homemade ice cream available.
Tickets are $20 per vehicle (up to 8 passengers) or $20 for a van (9-plus passengers). No buses will be allowed.
Purchase tickets at https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1023091/highlanders-farm-christmas-light-show-carthage-highlanders-farm.
“In case of inclement weather, check our social media for an update or call (910) 947-5831 for a recorded message,” says a spokesman. “Tickets will be honored for another night.”
The farm is located at 5784 N.C. 22, Carthage, 4 miles from the Moore County Airport.
Carriage Parade
The Moore County Driving Club will hold its annual carriage parade, featuring decorated horse and pony drawn carriages, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m.
The parade goes down Broad Street from Vermont Avenue and crosses over at Massachusetts Avenue, then down the other side. The rain date is Dec. 18.
Holiday Food
The town of Southern Pines is sponsoring “Decorating for Christmas,” an event for ages 3 to 18, Sunday, Dec. 12, from 1 to 2 or 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., featuring cookie decorating; and on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the same times, gingerbread house decorating.
The cost for the cookie event is $25 for residents and $50 for nonresidents; the gingerbread decorating is $30 for residents and $60 for nonresidents. The events take place at the Southern Pines Train Station.
Local chef and baker Kay Beazley will be in charge. Hot chocolate will be available.
“Parents should feel free to stay and take pictures while enjoying hot chocolate or spend the time doing some extra Christmas shopping,” says a spokesman.
Register online at www.southernpines.net/recreation. For more information, contact Megan Threatt at mthreatt@southernpines.net or (910) 692-2463.
Choral Concert
Moore County Choral Society presents “Sing and Rejoice,” its annual holiday concert, Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in Owens Auditorium at the BPAC, located on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Moore Brass and percussion and organ will accompany the singers.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and are available at http://moorecountychoralsociety.org.
Given Library
Given Library hosts story time Thursday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at the library, located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
Holly Jolly Lights
Holly Jolly Lights Christmas program continues through New Year’s Day, Monday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., at 135 Fox Run Road, Pinehurst.
“Tune your radio to 98.9,” says a spokesman.
There is no charge, but there is a donation box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.