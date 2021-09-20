Flutterby Festival

Celebrate butterflies and other pollinators with a day of family fun and educational activities during the annual Flutterby Festival at the Village Arboretum, in Pinehurst, Saturday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Presented by the Village Heritage Foundation and the village of Pinehurst, the event promotes pollinator habitats. In addition, it supports active efforts to conserve the monarch butterfly and all other pollinator species.

There will be arts and crafts, tours of the Native Pollinator Garden, discussions and information on creating a backyard pollinator garden.

Enjoy live music provided by musicians from the Carolina Philharmonic. Refreshments are available for purchase from food trucks. The Flutterby Festival is family-friendly and free. Dogs must be leashed and are not permitted in the exhibit tents or tagging area.

For more information about the Native Pollinator Garden visit, www.villageheritagefoundation.org.

Supper on the Grounds

The Women of Weymouth present Supper on the Grounds Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.

Scott’s Table presents a locally-sourced farm-to-table meal featuring roasted butternut squash soup, braised N.C. Brasstown beef short ribs, fennel roasted potatoes, carrots, parsnips and Brussel sprouts, along with fire roasted peach bread putting with vanilla creme Anglaise.

Craft beers from Southern Pines Brewing Company will be available, and live music will be presented by Stone Dolls, an acoustic trio.

Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. They are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com and must be purchased by Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Movie by the Lake

Aberdeen Parks and Recreation presents “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” Friday, Sept. 24, at 7:15 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Park.

The movie is free. Concessions will be available for purchase. The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 25, at the same time.

“Don’t forget your lawn chairs or blankets,” says a spokesman.

Food Truck Rodeo

The Carthage Firefighters’ Association will hold a food truck rodeo from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Gilliam McConnell Airfield, 194 Gilliam McConnell Road, Carthage.

Music will be provided by the Sand Band. Parking and admission are free. Craft beer and food trucks will be available.

The event is co-hosted by Cooper Ford.

Weymouth Woods

A reptile walkabout, featuring a 1.5 mile hike to look for snakes, lizards and turtles, will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m., at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines.

For information, call (910) 692-2167.

Author Visits

Craig Johnson returns with his latest novel “Daughter of the Morning Star.” He will discuss his book at at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at Moore Montessori School Auditorium, 255 S. May St., Southern Pines.

Johnson is the New York Times bestselling author of the Longmire mysteries, the basis for the hit Netflix original series “Longmire.”

Tickets are $35 and include a hardcover copy of the new book, the presentation, audience question-and-answer session and book signing. Register at www.ticketmesandhills.com.

North Carolina author Wiley Cash will be at The Country Bookshop Saturday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., to discuss his new book “When Ghosts Come Home,” which is a tender and haunting story of a father and daughter, crime and forgiveness, race and memory.

This event is free, but due to limited space, register at www.ticketmesandhills.com.

One of the Sandhills’ favorite storytellers, Mary Kay Andrews, will visit Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. to discuss her new book “The Santa Suit” with Kimberly Daniels Taws, of The Country Bookshop.

Andrews, whose books usually seem to involve the beach, switches to a holiday theme, for this novel.

Tickets are $25 and include a hardcover autographed copy of the book. Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com.

Weymouth Center is located at 555. E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.

Community Litter Cleanup

A community litter cleanup will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the corner of Hoffman and Foxfire roads, in Jackson Springs, sponsored by Keep Moore County Beautiful and Sustainable Sandhills.

In case of changes due to weather, an update will be posted at https://sustainablesandhills.org.

Gloves, trash pickers and bags will be provided. “Please bring a water bottle,” says Anna Chott, of Sustainable Sandhills. “We would love to have you or your group come out to volunteer.”

To further information, email Chott at anna@sustainablesandhills.org.

Moore County Fair

The 74th annual Moore County Agricultural Fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 2, at the fairgrounds at 3699 U.S. 501, in Carthage, from 5 to 11 p.m.

There will be farm animals, rides, games and food. Tickets range from $6 to $15. Children two and under will be admitted for free. The parking fee is $2.

Band Fest

The 13th annual Pinecrest Marching Patriots Band Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Pinecrest High School Athletic Field, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines.

The cost is $10 at the gate or in advance. Concessions will be sold.

For more information, contact Kelly Chance at kellychance2020@yahoo.com or (910) 725-9838.

