Women of the Pines
The Women of the Pines will hold its fall bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, 15 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst.
“Stop by for lunch and indulge in delicious homemade baked goodies.” says a spokesman. “Women of the Pines will have great raffle prizes too.”
All efforts to comply with social distancing are in place, and face masks are mandatory.
“Women of the Pines is excited to team up with the Exchange on this event,” says the spokesman.
Tag Sale
The Moore County Historical Association will hold a tag sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Shaw House, 110 W. Morganton Road, Southern Pines.
All proceeds benefit the continued efforts of the Moore County Historical Association (MCHA), a nonprofit who collects, preserves, and shares the rich historical legacy of our towns, cities, and surrounding areas of Moore County.
This outdoor tag sale is set up for social distancing and is rain or shine. Cash preferred. This event is free and open to the public.
For information, call (910) 692-2051 or see the Facebook page at facebook.com/moorehistorical.
Art for Your Heart
Local artist Kathy Luck is hosting a public benefit art sale of her original paintings, mostly small sizes, Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11 Chatham Lane in Pinehurst No. 6. Checks, cash or credit cards are accepted.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to local nonprofits Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care, Moore County Literacy Council and P.E.O. Chapter BL, Pinehurst.
“Park on Chatham Lane or LaQuinta Loop,” says Luck. “The sale will be on the lower driveway and garage area located on LaQuinta Loop.”
Livestream Concert
The Arts Council of Moore County and Parsec Financial Wealth Management announce the presentation of a livestream concert by Boston Brass called “Arts Across America: Community, Together,” Sunday, Oct. 18, at 8:05 p.m.
“The brass quintet will perform from the Ramsdell Theater in Manistee, Mich., while you view the concert on the device of your choice,” says Chris Dunn, executive director of ACMC. “To get your concert link and the best seat in the house, visit www.MooreArt.org. The cost to view the concert is $15. Your concert link will be emailed to you by noon on Oct. 18.”
For additional information and questions about the Arts Council’s Classical Concert Series, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
Outdoor Production
The Encore Center presents an outdoor production of “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at 160 East New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines.
The fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in this fast-paced, rollicking ride as two narrators and several actors attempt to combine all 209 stories ranging from classics like “Snow White” to more obscure stories like “The Devil's Grandmother.”
“Your group will have its own area to maintain safer social distancing during the show, so grab your lawn chairs and come on out,” says a spokesman.
Tickets are available at https://encorecenter.tix.com or by calling (910) 725-0758.
Frights and Pints
On Friday, Oct. 16, at Aberdeen Lake Park, get in the mood for Halloween with the film “Night of the Living Dead,” from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Admission is free. Concessions and brews are available for purchase.
“Don’t forget your chair or blanket,” says a spokesman. “In order to comply with the executive order for gatherings seating will be arranged in individual marked sections that are 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. No more than six people will be allowed in each section. Masks will be required if outside your designated square, in the concessions line, and in the bathrooms
The park is located at 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen. For information, contact Kayla Phillips at aprd@townofaberdeen.net or (910) 944-7275.
Cruise-In
There will be a Cruise-In from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen.
“Bring your classic car, truck, or motorcycle and join in the fun,” says a spokesman. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawings, and oldies music. Join us for the last Cruise-In for 2020.”
The event is sponsored by the Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association and Mac’s Breakfast Anytime. Food is available from Mac’s with a special seafood menu. Proceeds go to support local charities.
For further information, go to www.sandhillsclassicstreetrods.com or contact
Andy Lee at (910) 585-0054 or (910) 692-3605.
Motorcade
On Thursday, Oct, 15, The Moore County NAACP, in conjunction with the Transformative Justice Coalition, will be marching and riding to the polls to help kickoff one-stop absentee voting in Moore County.
Participants will meet at 102 McReynolds St., in Carthage at 10:30 a.m., with the march and motorcade beginning at 11 a.m. and proceeding to the early voting site at the Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave., in Carthage. All participants are required to wear masks and to practice proper social distancing.
For information about transportation, contact Moore County NAACP Transportation Chair Bernhard Rauch at (917) 835-1519.
