‘The 39 Steps’
Encore Center’s presentation of “The 39 Steps” will continue this weekend — Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19 — at Aberdeen Lake Park.
The play, based on the 1915 novel, will be performed outdoors, where each group will have its own area to maintain social distancing. “Bring your own lawn chairs,” says a spokesman.
Tickets are $10 to $20. Visit https://encorecenter.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNumber=6154 or call (910) 725-0603 for information.
Community Book Read
Beginning Thursday, Sept. 17, at noon, everyone is invited to join in a special opportunity to explore Bryan Stevenson's book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” in an Ecumenical Community Book Read online via Zoom.
The Book Read discussions will last for 10 weeks, meeting online every Thursday at noon, for an hour, through Nov. 19.
“Please note that the discussions will be facilitated through the framework of Christianity,” says a spokesman.
Contact Mariann Murphy at mmurphy61@gmail.com or (603) 520-8412. Visit http://bit.ly/JustMercySandhills.
Cornhole Tournament
Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department sponsors an corn hole tournament from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen.
Railhouse Brewery and food vendors will be on site. The event is for ages 16 and up. Preregistration is preferred The cost per team is $20, with a minimum of 16 teams.
Contact Kacey Blackmon at aprd@townofaberdeen.net or (910) 944-7275.
Bingo
The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department announces that bingo, for ages 55 and up, will be held Sept. 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
There will be 10 games of bingo. The cost is $2 for residents and $4 for nonresidents. There is a limit of 24 participants, so registration is required by calling (910) 692-7376 no later than Sept. 21.
Voter Registration
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon on the premises of the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, the League of Women Voters will be available to register people to vote in coordination with National Voter Registration Day.
“The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization that encourages the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The League does not support or oppose any political candidate.”
Ann Torok, board member of the League of Women Voters, and Cathy Crocker, member of the Voter Registration Team will be available during this time with voter registration forms as well as requests for mail-in ballots.
Although the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center remains closed due to COVID-19, a tent will be set up on the premises for this event. There are no reservations required for this free event.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501 in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Truck Day
The village of Pinehurst will hold “truck day” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Pinehurst Harness Track, 200 Beulah Hill Road South, Pinehurst.
A variety of trucks and equipment will be on display for kids of all ages to view from a safe distance and learn fun facts about how everything works. Registration is required for one hour time slots from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Music, learning, and fun is in store for all who joins us,” says a spokesman. Visit www.pinehurstrec.org to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.