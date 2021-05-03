Ladies Wine Out

The Women of Weymouth present a Ladies Wine Out Thursday, May 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (rain date May 13) with silent auctions, a wine raffle and jewelry. Tickets are $0 for members and $25 for nonmembers which includes wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Purchase tickets at www.ticketmesandhills.com, www.weymouthcenter.org or call (910) 692-6261.

Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.

Buggy Festival

The Carthage Buggy Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with organizers anticipating a potential change to the layout of the event to ensure safety and potential social distancing guidelines can be followed.

First established in 1989, the event is a celebration of the rich history of Carthage and its famous Tyson and Jones Buggy Factory.

Some of the company’s signature buggies will be on display in downtown Carthage, along with classic cars and vintage farm equipment. Nearly 100 food and craft vendors will be situated across the festival grounds, while a stage in front of the historic courthouse will host an eclectic mix of local musicians from around the region.

Pop Up Event

The second annual Champagne and Art Pop Up will be held Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a children’s event Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at 330 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.

Visit www.gingermonroeinteriors.com for more information.

Orchestra Rocks

Carolina Philharmonic, in partnership with Carnegie Hall, presents Link Up: The Orchestra Rocks, for grades 3-5 Monday, May 10, at 1 p.m.

Tune in at www.carolinaphil.org.

Circus

The Big Top Circus, presented by the Zerbini Family Circus, comes to Carthage Wednesday, May 5, and Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at zerbinifamilycircus.com.

The event takes place at 3699 U.S. 15-501, Carthage.

