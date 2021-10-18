In-Person Book Events
Walter Bennett will be at The Country Bookshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, to discuss his book “The Last First Kiss.”
Ace and J’Nelle, former high school sweethearts, are meeting at the Outer Banks, at his beach house. Both widowed and in their 70s, they face old memories as well as a hurricane that’s heading their way.
Walter Bennett is a writer and former lawyer, judge, and law professor residing in Chapel Hill.
On Sunday, Oct. 24, Elizabeth Emerson will be at the bookshop to discuss her new historical biography “Letters From Red Farm: The Untold Story of the Friendship Between Helen Keller and Journalist Joseph Edgar Chamberlain.
Emerson is a former grant writer and award-winning artist based in Chapel Hill. She has contributed material to PBS's film biography “Becoming Helen Keller” and written guest articles for the American Foundation for the Blind's Helen Keller Archival Collection and the Perkins Archives’ newsletter.
There is no admission fee for either event, but due to limited space, registration is required at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Trunk or Treat
Payton’s Promise Foundation of Hope presents its second annual Trunk or Treat from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Moore County Agricultural Fairgrounds, 3661 U.S. 501, Carthage.
There will be vendors, games, food fun and prizes, with trunk or treat starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a movie at 7 p.m.
For information, call (919) 718-9434.
Meet and Treat
Twigg and Co. will hold a “meet and treat” Friday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m., at 206 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen.
There will be live music, beer and wine, food trucks and “treats” from vendors.
Admission is free.
“Costumes are encouraged,” says a spokesman.
Fall-O-Ween
The town of Aberdeen will host its annual Fall-O-Ween celebration Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Malcolm Blue Farm, 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
This event, meant for children ages 15 and under, features carnival games, inflatables, pony rides, a climbing wall, as well as food vendors and ice cream.
Admission is $5 for ages 2 to 15. All others are free.
For information, call (910) 944-7275 or visit https://townofaberdeen.net/pview.aspx?id=2090&catid=29
Farm Fest
The 2021 Farm Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Rubicon Farm (570 Rubicon Road, West End). Gates will open at 4 p.m.
This fundraiser, which benefits MIRA, features food from Mission BBQ. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. There will be live music featuring The Barefoot Movement and McKenzies Mill.
Tickets are $20 and include the concert and barbecue.
“We are currently raising funds in support of a dog for Eli, the 9-year-old son of an active duty soldier,” says a spokesman.
Community Cleanup
Keep Moore County Beautiful and Sustainable Sandhills will hold their final monthly cleanup for 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Meet at the Walgreens at 250 Ivey Lane, Pinehurst.
“We will be picking up litter on Main Street in Taylortown,” says a spokesman. “Please bring a water bottle.”
Gloves, trash pickers and bags will be provided.
“In case of any changes due to weather, an update will be posted at https://sustainablesandhills.org/community-litter-cleanups.
Blessing of the Animals
A blessing of the animals will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Carthage United Methodist Church.
“Join us for a time to give thanks for our animal friends and to bless them for blessing us,” says a spokesman. “All types of animals are welcome; however, we do ask that you keep aggressive, venomous and poisonous animals at home. They will be blessed from afar.”
For information, call (910) 947-2705.
Dreams for All
Dreams for All Foundation (Sweet Dreams) will host its fourth annual fundraiser block party Thursday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m. at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.
There will be a silent auction, activities for children and live music. Sly Fox will provide food, and there will be local brew, cocktails, wine and more.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Cruising’ the Park
The Friends of the Aberdeen Library are hosting the second “Cruising the Park” car show Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park.
There will be dozens of hot rods and vintage cars to see. Food and beverages will be for sale. A DJ will spring some tunes and a 50/50 raffle will take place.
There is no admission fee for the public.
Judge will select the top 25, best of show and lady’s choice, with winners announced prior to the end of the show.
The object is to raise funds to provide expanded library services via a new library in Aberdeen that will also serve the surrounding area. The land has been purchased; funds raised now will go toward construction of a new building.
For more information, contact Robbie or Jewell Monroe at (910) 281-3092.
Met Opera
“Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” the Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer, will be shown live on screen at the Sunrise Theater, at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award–winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir. Featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship.
James Robinson and Camille A. Brown — two of the creators of the Met’s sensational recent production of “Porgy and Bess” — co-direct this new staging; Brown, who is also the production’s choreographer, becomes the first Black director to create a mainstage Met production. Baritone Will Liverman, one of opera’s most exciting young artists, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie.
Tickets are $27 each and are available at www.sunrisetheater.com or (910) 692-3611.
Backporch Band
Sweet Loretta’s Backporch Band performs Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. in McPherson Theater at the BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College
Former college employees John Stacey, Stephen Smith, Caitlin Rexrode Delligatti, Larry Allen and Rick Smith reunite for an evening of pickin’ and grinnin.’
Tickets are $10, and the proceeds will go to benefit the Sandhills Community College Veteran Center.
Encore Center
Encore Center presents “The Innocents,” the story of unspeakable horror that begins when a young governess arrives at an English estate to oversee two precocious orphaned youngsters. There’s also a motherly cook, but these four aren’t alone — they’re haunted by fears and phantoms and by ghastly shadows.
Shows are Friday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
For tickets or information, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/encorecenter/6154 or call the box office at (910) 725-0603.
Classical Sundays
Concert pianist Sol Eichner will perform romantic music as well as jazz-influenced compositions at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.
Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers and are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Weymouth is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
Tribulation Trail
Beulah Baptist Church, in Bennett, presents its annual Tribulation Trail Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, and Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30. The trail opens at 7 p.m. each evening. Each ride lasts approximately 35 minutes.
Tribulation Trail is a one-mile trail ride on wagons through woods and pastures stopping at eight scenes to demonstrate different events from Revelation. Groups of 10 or more may register online at Beulah.com; all others may just show up for the event.
Tickets are $5 per person. Children under 10 should be accompanied by a parent or adult due to the graphic nature of what is portrayed.
The church is located at 8454 Howard Mill Road.
Sounds of Sinatra and Lee
Sandhills Repertory Theatre presents Stacy Sullivan and Todd Murray performing the tunes of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee Friday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m., in Owens Auditorium at the BPAC on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Tickets range from $35 to $75 and may be purchased at www.ticketmesandhills.com. (Children 11 and under are admitted free.)
The venue is located at 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst.
Halloween Haunt and Movie
The Halloween Haunt, hosted by downtown Southern Pines businesses, will be held Friday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 5:30 p.m., with trick or treating in the shops.
At 5:30 p.m., bring your dog to Downtown Park in costume or bring your carved pumpkin for contests. There will be other games and prizes as well.
The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department presents “Scoob!” at 7:30 p.m. at
“Bring your chair or blankets,” says a spokesman. “Concessions are available for purchase.”
Downtown Park is located at 145 SE Broad St., Southern Pines.
For information, call (910) 692-7376.
Given-to-Go
A lowcountry boil, catered by Giff Fisher, of White Rabbit Catering, will raise funds for Given Tufts from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. Meals should be picked up on the library’s front lawn.
Tickets are $25 per meal and must be pre-purchased by Oct. 22, by calling (910) 295-3642 or emailing giventufts@gmail.com.
The menu includes shrimp, andouille sausage, smoked sausage, corn on the cob, potatoes and onions.
The library is located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
Weymouth Woods
Take an adventure Saturday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Weymouth Woods, where trees have faces, owls speak in riddles, and spiders play hide and seek.
“Hike the 0.3-mile Bower’s Bog trail for a self-guided activity to learn about some of our favorite spooky critters,” says a spokesman.
The event is geared for 3-10 year olds, but all are welcome to come any time the park gates are open, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Staff will be on site on weekends with additional displays and information.
Weymouth Woods is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. Call (910) 692-2167 for information.
Pick of the Patch
An autumn vendor event will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Good News Community Church, 106 Vass Carthage Road, Carthage.
There will be crafts, vendors and food. Admission is free.
Oktoberfest 2021
Oktoberfest returns to Tufts Memorial Park from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23. The evening kicks off with Kinderfest from 4 to 6 p.m., a fun festival for children and families, with crafts and a costume show-off.
Adult activities are from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring German music by the Mountain Top Polka Band.
Food and averages will be available for purchase throughout the day. Picnic baskets are allowed; however, outside alcoholic beverages are not.
Haunted Forest
Sycamore Lodge presents its Haunted Forest Saturday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. (Not recommended for small children or sensitive adults.)
Admission is $12 at the door ($10 with military ID). One hundred percent of the profits are donated to the Lymphoma Society.
The lodge is located at 1059 Sycamore Lane, Jackson Springs.
Fall Festival
Emmanuel Baptist Church will host a free fall festival Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 7 p.m., at 632 McCrimmon Road, Carthage.
There will be games, hay rides, trunk or treat, a bonfire and prizes.
“Costumes are welcome, but participants are asked not to wear scary or evil ones, please,” says a spokesman.
For information, call (910) 947-4736.
Pet Adoption Day
Coldwell Banker Advantage, along with several other sponsors and rescue groups, is holding its fifth annual Pet Adoption Day Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m., at 130 Turner St., Suite A, Southern Pines.
There is a pet food drive, silent auction and raffle, complimentary beverages, a children’s arts and crafts table as well as adoptable pet.
For information, call (910) 693-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.