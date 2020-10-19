Pauley Lecture
The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series celebrates its 34th year by presenting eight speakers for the 2020-21season.
For the fall, lectures will be completely online. The public will have access to each lecture live via Facebook or the RPLS website at ruthpauley.org.
On Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m., Bob Phillips, executive director of North Carolina Common Cause, will give a lecture about creating an inclusive democracy that works for everyone and ensuring a diverse, accessible and accountable government.
Phillips’ work includes lobbying the legislature and building statewide grassroots campaigns for good-government reforms. He is a North Carolina native, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and worked as a broadcast journalist in Raleigh and press secretary for former Lt. Gov. Dennis Wicker before joining Common Cause.
For additional information visit www.ruthpauley.org.
Roll to the Polls
In the age of COVID, Souls to the Polls has been adapted to Roll to the Polls. People who have transportation or mobility issues are able to cast their votes with the support of the faith communities.
“Voters will meet with their faith communities or individually at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, and drive to the early voting site at Aberdeen Lake Recreation Center.
“Sunday voting is something that the Moore County NAACP has been fighting for a long time,” says a spokesman. “Early voting translated to more secure and safer voting and assures that your vote will be counted. If you've requested an absentee ballot, returning them to an early voting site is secure and allows time for rectification if there are any issues with your ballot.”
For more information, visit the Moore County NAACP Facebook page.
Virtual Gala
The Carolina Philharmonic’s Virtual Gala for Music Education, sponsored by PNC, takes place Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m.
Access is complimentary for all. The event features Broadway star Marissa McGowan, along with David Michael Wolff on piano.
“You will be able to view the live-streamed event from our homepage, www.carolinaphil.org,
as well as on Youtube,Twitter or Facebook,” says a spokesman.
There are both live and silent auction items.
All proceeds benefit the Philharmonic's educational outreach programs
For further information, call (910) 687-0287.
Pints for Polio
Pints for Polio, sponsored by the Southern Pines Rotary, takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Southern Pines Brewing Company, 565 Air Tool Drive, Suite E.
Tickets are $15 for a pint of beer of your choice, $20 for two beers and $25 for one beer and a plated of barbecue.
Tickets are available at trellis.org/pints-for-polio
“We’ll be in the parking lot so there is plenty of space for physical distancing and enjoying fresh brew and barbecue safely,” says a spokesman. “Eradicating polio has been Rotary’s ‘signature cause,’ since 1985, which is why Southern Pines Rotary continues to raise funds to help finish the fight.”
‘Pawsitive’ Thinking
“The Power of Pawsitive Thinking, Moore Humane Society’s fifth annual gala, continues as a virtual event through Friday, Oct. 23, closing at 9:30 p.m.
Go to http://bidpal.net/mhsgala to see and bid on auction items.
This year’s focus is to offset $250,000 operational costs, which cover spay/neuter, inoculations, critical surgeries, heart worm treatment, flea and tick control, food, as well as the rehabilitation of the hundreds of homeless dogs, cats, puppies and kittens who arrive at the shelter.
Visit www.moorehumane.org or call (910) 947-2631 for information.
‘Brothers Grimm’
Encore Center brings its production of the comedy “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon to Foxfire Village Green Park Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24.
The park is located at 10 S. Shamrock Drive, Jackson Springs.
Tickets are $10 to $20. For ticket information, call (910) 725-0603, or email encoreofthepines@gmail.com.
