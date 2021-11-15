Festival of Trees
The 25th annual Festival of Trees takes place Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst.
Wednesday through Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by any monetary donation at the door.
Girls’ Night Out takes place Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and features the McKenzie Brothers Band and a cash bar. (Guys are welcome, too.)
The event benefits children with special developmental needs at Sandhills Children’s Center.
Visit www.festivaloftrees.org for further information.
All-County Theater
Moore County Schools presents an All-County theater performance Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. at the auditorium at Pinecrest High School, in Southern Pines.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Union Pines performs “The Yellow Boat,” Pinecrest performs “Antigone” and North Moore presents “An Absolutely True Story (as told by a bunch of lying liars.”
Author Visit
Popular author Karen White will discuss the final book in her Tradd Street series, “The Attic on Queen Street,” Thursday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. at the Country Club of North Carolina, with The Country Bookshop’s Kimberly Daniels Taws.
An audience question-and-answer time and book signing will follow.
Tickets, which include a hardcover autographed copy of the book, are $35 and are available from www.ticketmesandhills.com.
A cash bar will be available.
‘Messiah’ Presentation
On Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., The Village Chapel Music Series presents Part I of Handel’s “Messiah” in a community benefit for TambraPlace, an organization working to provide a safe-haven for at-risk young women in Moore County. TambraPlace was founded in 2018 with the specific goal of targeting homelessness in the region.
The professional choir and orchestra will be conducted by Stephen Gourley, the Chapel's director of music. More information on TambraPlace may be found at www.tambraplace.org, and information on the concert may be obtained by calling (910) 295-6003.
There is no charge for admission and tickets are not required. A plate offering will be received during the concert.
The church is located at 10 Azalea Road. For information, visit www.tvcpinehurst.com.
Merry Market
The Merry Market craft sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, Seven Lakes Drive, West End.
There will be Christmas crafts, gnomes, jewelry, scarves baked goods and more.
For information, contact Juli at (910) 673-0425 or Julia205@live.com.
Community Cleanup
On Saturday, Nov. 20, at 8 a.m., there will be a community cleanup in West Southern Pines, sponsored by the West Southern Pines Neighborhood Watch, West Southern Pines Connectors, West Southern Pines Civic Club and the Southern Pines Appearance Commission.
“We will meet at in the area of Henley Road and Morganton, near the Pool Park,” says a spokesman. “Volunteers are needed. Lem Dowdy at (301) 910-1777.
Dynamic Dialogues
The League of Women Voters presents the third in their series focusing on U.S. government at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in McPherson Theatre at the BPC on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Dr. John Dempsey, president of Sandhills Community College, and members of the Pinecrest High School debate team will discuss the Electoral College: “Should It Stay or Should It Go?”.
COVID protocols will be in place, and space is limited. Email agnes.gioconda@yahoo.com for reservations or join in on Zoom at the link: Meeting ID: 832 2942 1785Passcode: 389612.
Moonlight Hike
The town of Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department and Weymouth Woods Nature Preserve present a moonlight hike at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Weymouth Woods, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines.
For information, call (910) 692-7376 or email bsampson@southernpines.net.
Given Library
Given Library hosts story time Thursday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at the library, located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
Gathering at Given, featuring a talk by Rollie Sampson, military liaison for Moore County Schools, about resources available for military families, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the library.
Santa Max is coming to the library from 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Space is limited, so call (910) 295-3642 for reservations for this free event.
Weymouth Woods
Learn about wood ducks on a 1.5-mile hike with a park ranger Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at Weymouth Woods, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. These ducks have made a recovery from near-extinction.
For information, call (910) 692-2167.
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre kicks off the holiday season with Christmas With The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m., at the theater, located at 126 Carthage St., Sanford.
Tickets are available at www.templeshows.org or by calling (919) 774-4155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.