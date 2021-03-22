Flashlight Egg Hunt

Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host a Flashlight Egg Hunt, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, for ages 3 to 12, at 210 Memorial Park Court in Southern Pines.

Crafts will be made prior to the outdoor egg hunt, at 7:30 p.m.

“Bring a flashlight,” says a spokesman. “Masks and social distancing are required.”

Contact Bridgett Sampson at bsampson@southernpines.net or (910) 692-7376.

Easter Egg Hunt

Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department and Malcolm Blue Farm will host a free Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The children will be group by age, ages 0 to 3, ages 4 to 6 and ages 7 to 9. Only one adult will be allowed for every two children. Prize eggs will be hidden in each age group. The Easter Bunny will be on site for photos.

Preregistration is required by visiting www.townofaberdeen.net or (910) 944-7275.

All COVID-19 safety regulations will be followed, with masks required for everyone 5 years and up.

The event will be held at the Malcolm Blue Farm, 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.

Cruise-In

The vintage car cruise-in. “Cruizin’ 4 Kidz,” will be held Sunday, March 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cox’s Double Eagle Harley-Davidson.

“Ride out for some good old-fashioned fun with the family,” says a spokesman. “Take in the sights and sounds, swap stories with fellow enthusiasts or take part in the 50/50 raffle for a chance to win big. Enjoy food from Baldwin’s Food Truck and classic rock from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.”

All proceeds from Cruizin’ 4 Kidz Vintage Car Cruise In go to Caring Hearts for Kids of Moore County, a nonprofit dedicated to “paying it forward to the community.” From school supplies to clothing, appliances to furniture, even finding homes and jobs to those that have fallen on hard times, this nonprofit is dedicated to getting neighbors on their feet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days