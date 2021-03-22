Flashlight Egg Hunt
Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host a Flashlight Egg Hunt, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, for ages 3 to 12, at 210 Memorial Park Court in Southern Pines.
Crafts will be made prior to the outdoor egg hunt, at 7:30 p.m.
“Bring a flashlight,” says a spokesman. “Masks and social distancing are required.”
Contact Bridgett Sampson at bsampson@southernpines.net or (910) 692-7376.
Easter Egg Hunt
Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department and Malcolm Blue Farm will host a free Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The children will be group by age, ages 0 to 3, ages 4 to 6 and ages 7 to 9. Only one adult will be allowed for every two children. Prize eggs will be hidden in each age group. The Easter Bunny will be on site for photos.
Preregistration is required by visiting www.townofaberdeen.net or (910) 944-7275.
All COVID-19 safety regulations will be followed, with masks required for everyone 5 years and up.
The event will be held at the Malcolm Blue Farm, 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
Cruise-In
The vintage car cruise-in. “Cruizin’ 4 Kidz,” will be held Sunday, March 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cox’s Double Eagle Harley-Davidson.
“Ride out for some good old-fashioned fun with the family,” says a spokesman. “Take in the sights and sounds, swap stories with fellow enthusiasts or take part in the 50/50 raffle for a chance to win big. Enjoy food from Baldwin’s Food Truck and classic rock from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.”
All proceeds from Cruizin’ 4 Kidz Vintage Car Cruise In go to Caring Hearts for Kids of Moore County, a nonprofit dedicated to “paying it forward to the community.” From school supplies to clothing, appliances to furniture, even finding homes and jobs to those that have fallen on hard times, this nonprofit is dedicated to getting neighbors on their feet.
